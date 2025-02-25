Two Koreans killed in Madagascar
According to diplomatic sources, on February 21, the two male missionaries were attacked by several local robbers and were taken to the hospital, but ultimately passed away.
Local police are focusing on the possibility that the crime was motivated by a desire for money and are pursuing the fleeing suspects.
- Two Koreans killed in Madagascar
입력 2025-02-25 00:18:40
