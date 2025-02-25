Two Koreans killed in Madagascar

동영상 고정 취소

Two Korean missionaries have died in an attack by robbers in Madagascar, an island nation in East Africa.



According to diplomatic sources, on February 21, the two male missionaries were attacked by several local robbers and were taken to the hospital, but ultimately passed away.



Local police are focusing on the possibility that the crime was motivated by a desire for money and are pursuing the fleeing suspects.



