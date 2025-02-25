DP leader emphasizes tax reform

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party and on a mission to unify support, dined today (Feb. 24) with former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum.



He is focusing on expanding his support base, mentioning reforms in inheritance tax and income tax.



Reporter Kim Cheong-yun has the details.



[Report]



Former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum has sharply criticized Lee Jae-myung for defining the Democratic Party as centrist conservative.



He stated that he would convey public opinion from outside the party without reservation and demanded a clear stance on constitutional reform from Lee.



[Kim Boo-kyum/Former Prime Minister: "There have been many requests for you, including preparing for a new Republic of Korea, and clearly presenting the Democratic Party's vision for political reform and constitutional amendment to the public."]



Lee, who has drawn the line on constitutional discussions, stating that overcoming internal strife is a priority, acknowledged his own responsibility in the current situation and expressed his willingness to hear opinions.



[Lee Jae-myung/Leader of the Democratic Party: "As the entire nation is worried about the state and politics, I would like to hear your opinions on how to handle this matter smoothly and rationally...."]



Focusing on expanding the centrist base, Lee has repeatedly emphasized tax reduction policies, including inheritance tax and earned income tax.



[Lee Jae-myung/Leader of the Democratic Party/YouTube 'Sampro TV': "Nominal wages are rising. However, real wages are not increasing. But taxes are increasing. It’s like a forced tax increase, without me even knowing it. So, you are forced to pay more tax. In fact, they pretended not to know. Because wage earners are like fools."]



He stated that there is no need to restrict the one household, one home policy and that multi-homeowners should just pay their taxes diligently, arguing that the issue of real estate taxes should be left untouched as much as possible.



Lee has repeatedly proposed discussions on policy reforms, including inheritance tax reform, to the People Power Party, criticizing that extreme right forces, rather than conservatives, cannot be trusted with state affairs.



KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.



