Kim Hye-seong records 1st hit

입력 2025.02.25 (00:37)

[Anchor]

Kim Hye-seong of the LA Dodgers in Major League Baseball has finally recorded his first hit in the spring training games.

This is the first time Kim Hye-sung has played as a center fielder since his professional debut, showcasing his versatility as a player.

Reporter Moon Young-kyu has the story.

[Report]

In the game against San Diego, Kim Hye-seong came up to bat as a pinch hitter in the fourth inning and watched two balls go by, looking for an opportunity.

He did not miss the pitch that came into the strike zone on the fourth ball, and although it was a ground ball, he used his speed to turn it into an infield hit.

Kim's first hit in the spring training was particularly meaningful as he targeted a pitch that exceeded 156 km/h.

In the sixth inning, he reached base again with a walk, raising his on-base percentage to 0.375.

In defense, he played shortstop again after yesterday's game, but made a surprising move to center field during the game.

Although he had never played center field in Korea, he handled a tricky short pop-up in the eighth inning with stability.

[Commentary: "He has some foot speed and able to get a good jump and come in and take a real easy looking catch. Multiple positions, one of the big big strong points with the Dodgers ball club. If you look at recent years..."]

LA Dodgers manager Dave Roberts praised Kim's outfield defense, and teammate Miguel Rojas lauded his second base defense, saying it was at the level of a Gold Glove or Platinum Glove.

Kim is being recognized for his versatility in various defensive positions within the team.

If he adapts his batting, he is expected to establish himself as a versatile player for the Dodgers, capable of playing both infield and outfield.

KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.

공지·정정

