Kim Dan-bi clinches 8 titles

[Anchor]



This season, the ace Kim Dan-bi, who led Woori Bank to the regular league championship in women's professional basketball, has achieved a total of eight titles, including a unanimous MVP.



After securing both the regular league championship and MVP, Kim Dan-bi revealed her next goal.



What was it?



Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.



[Report]



The number that proved Kim Dan-bi this season was 1.



She ranked first in average points, rebounds, and blocks, and also ranked first in contributions, leading Woori Bank to the top of the regular league and the championship, defying everyone's expectations. At the awards ceremony, she was busy receiving awards, being number one.



Right from the start, she received four records at once and also took home her fifth trophy for the highest contribution award.



[Kim Dan-bi/Woori Bank: "(You have five titles now, how many more would you like to achieve?) I hope to achieve as many as I can."]



As she wished, after winning the Best Defensive Player award and being named to the Best 5 Forward, Kim Dan-bi also claimed the MVP, making her the first in history to achieve a total of eight titles. With a trembling voice, she shared her next goal.



[Kim Dan-bi/Woori Bank/Regular League MVP: "My ultimate goal is to become the best work of my coach. I want to hear my coach say later, 'My student Kim Dan-bi was the best student.']



With all 116 votes in the overall voting bearing her name, Kim Dan-bi became the sixth player in history to receive a unanimous MVP, opening the era of 'Kim Dan-bi' herself.



[Kim Dan-bi/Woori Bank/Regular League MVP: "(Even now) I am training hard, and I hope that this training will bring good results in the playoffs and the championship game."]



The rookie award, which was more competitive than any other season, went to Shinhan Bank's Hong Yu-soon, who recorded four consecutive double-doubles, the first rookie to do so.



This is Heo Sol-ji from KBS News.



