Biz leaders meet U.S. Commerce Sec

[Anchor]



Under pressure from the Trump administration, our economic delegation visited the United States last week and met with Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, who oversees tariff policies.



During the meeting, Secretary Lutnick emphasized investment in the U.S., stating that if $1 billion is invested, the U.S. government can provide various supports.



Earlier, President Trump also explained the U.S. investment policy, promising benefits such as expedited environmental assessments for companies that invest over $1 billion.



The $1 billion figure effectively serves as a guideline for investment in the U.S.



Our companies are considering responses, including reorganizing their investment plans.



Reporter Park Kyung-jun has the details.



[Report]



Secretary Lutnick reportedly emphasized that the more significant the investment amount in the U.S., the more benefits there are, according to business leaders who attended the meeting.



When discussing investment plans in the range of $100 million, he mentioned that investing $1 billion would put firms on a fast track.



He explained that investments exceeding $1 billion would receive dedicated staff for expedited processing, and for investments over $10 billion, even more favorable treatment would be provided.



While there was no atmosphere of coercing investment amounts, it can be seen as a form of pressure to invest more than currently considered.



Looking at the confirmed investments in the U.S. so far, Samsung has investes $37 billion in its Texas plant, and Hyundai has invested $7.6 billion in its Georgia plant, which is set to begin operations.



When combined with planned investments, the total already exceeds the amounts mentioned by the U.S. government by several times.



It is still unclear what benefits the U.S. will provide for new investments.



Companies are taking a cautious stance, stating that it is too early to disclose whether they will make additional investments.



Chey Tae-won, chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, who attended the meeting, stated that while making necessary investments is essential, there must be incentives.



[Cho Sung-dae/Director of Trade Research, Korea International Trade Association: "We need to think about how to convey that practical execution and interaction matter."]



Analysts suggest that the core of Trump's tariff policy was to induce investment in the U.S.



Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Ahn Duk-geun is expected to visit the U.S. as early as this week to discuss trade issues between Korea and the U.S., including tariffs and subsidies.



This is KBS News, Park Kyung-jun.



