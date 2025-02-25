News 9

Jeju Air tragedy leaves trauma

[Anchor]

It has been nearly two months since the tragic accident involving a Jeju Air passenger plane.

The horrific scene is gradually returning to its original state, but local residents and merchants are still enduring the shock of that day.

Reporter Kim Jeong-dae has the story.

[Report]

After the Jeju Air passenger plane disaster claimed 179 lives, the once horrific accident site is returning to its original state.

The broken fuselage and debris have been cleared, and the collapsed walls have been restored.

However, the damage to local residents and merchants remains significant.

[Kim Gwang-sik/Owner of a pension in Muan, Jeonnam: "The smoke spread all the way to Cheonggye-myeon. Even now, I have trouble sleeping."]

Since 88% of the victims were residents of Gwangju and Jeonnam, the trauma is even greater.

In a survey conducted by KBS among 1,600 residents of Gwangju and Jeonnam, 28% of respondents reported experiencing anxiety, depression, and insomnia since the disaster.

For residents of Muan who witnessed the accident up close, the figure was even higher at 31%.

The temporary closure of Muan Airport immediately after the accident hit restaurants, accommodations, and the local tourism industry hard.

With the influx of visitors drastically reduced, more shops are closing their doors entirely.

[Kim Gyeong-o/Restaurant owner: "We used to have a lot of customers. But now, there are only one or two cars, and sometimes it's completely empty."]

As a result, there are calls for ongoing attention and support rather than one-time measures.

[Kang Eun-woo/Vice President of the Muan Topmeori Shopkeepers Co-op: "To say that our sales are only one-tenth of last year's is a huge deal. The government has only declared it a disaster area...."]

With the shock of the accident and economic difficulties, local residents are left wondering when this endless suffering will come to an end.

This is KBS News, Kim Jeong-dae reporting.

