KFA chair candidates' pledges

[Anchor]



The election for the president of the Korea Football Association, which will determine the future of Korean football, is just two days away.



This election has been surrounded by numerous controversies and has garnered national attention like never before. We looked into the main pledges of the three candidates: Chung Mong-gyu, Shin Moon-sun, and Huh Jung-moo.



Reporter Kim Ki-beom has the details.



[Report]



Candidate number 1, Chung Mong-gyu, has made restoring trust in Korean football his first pledge.



He promised to enhance Korea's competitiveness on the international stage by hosting the Asian Cup and to complete the league system of promotion and relegation.



[Chung Mong-gyu/KFA presidential candidate: "I believe this is the last chance, and I will focus more on diplomatic activities to elevate our international status, as well as improving infrastructure such as football centers."]



Candidate number 2, Shin Moon-sun, pledged to change the negative image of the football association.



He stated that he would expand the number of K League 1 teams to a maximum of 16 to enhance marketability and product value, and strengthen fairness through the establishment of a referee association.



[Shin Moon-sun/KFA presidential candidate: "After acknowledging the 27 misconducts of the football association, I would do my best to resolve these through the Fairness Committee of the Korea Football Association to smoothly attract government funding."]



Candidate number 3, Huh Jung-moo, announced the establishment of a leader selection system as his top priority pledge.



He also proposed policies to enhance competitiveness through international exchanges and to strengthen the independence of regional associations by redistributing revenue from A matches.



[Huh Jung-moo/KFA presidential candidate: "I will ensure the selection of leaders, including the national team coach, player selection, and various contract signings are operated independently to fundamentally block the influence of the president or the executive board."]



The 55th president of the Korea Football Association will be decided by a voting body of over 190 election members, including coaches, players, and regional association heads, the day after tomorrow.



If no candidate receives a majority of the votes, a second round of voting will take place.



However, regardless of who becomes president, they will face the challenging task of resolving conflicts with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and addressing legal risks such as administrative lawsuits.



This is KBS News, Kim Ki-beom.



