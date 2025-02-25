Impeachment rally comes to campus

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Recently, pro and anti-impeachment rallies regarding President Yoon Suk Yeol have been taking place on university campuses.



In some rallies, external individuals such as YouTubers have gathered, leading to physical clashes, prompting universities to consider safety measures.



Jeong Hae-joo reports.



[Report]



Students at Soongsil University held an anti-impeachment rally in front of the school’s main gate.



["Declare the impeachment dismissal!"]



As such, pro and anti-impeachment rallies have been occurring frequently on university campuses recently.



Just this month, rallies have been held at Yonsei University, Seoul National University, and Korea University.



[Jin Young-jun/Graduate student at Seoul National University/Pro-impeachment side: "The Yoon Suk Yeol administration has been trying to constantly destroy the democracy that workers and the people have fought for..."]



[Yoon Chan-young/Undergraduate student at Seoul National University/Anti-impeachment side: "The president did not undermine liberal democracy, but rather to uphold the rule of law and the separation of powers..."]



However, recently, more external individuals such as YouTubers have been gathering at these university impeachment rallies.



In fact, when reporters visited a university rally, there were only about 20 students present, with most attendees being outsiders.



It was easy to spot flags with YouTube channel names instead of university banners.



Some individuals climbed on top of vehicles to shout slogans, banging gongs and raising their voices, and even physical clashes occurred.



["Why isn't there a single Taegeukgi?"]



With safety concerns rising, universities are considering either not allowing on-campus rallies or permitting police entry onto campus.



[Seong Min-kyu/Undergraduate student at Soongsil University: "We should aim for a direction that minimizes harm to students, as most students do not welcome (the rallies)..."]



This week, pro and anti-impeachment rallies are also expected to continue at Ewha Womans University and Inha University.



KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.



