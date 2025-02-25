[News Today] YOON'S FINAL IMPEACHMENT HEARING

Today marks the conclusion of President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment hearing. Closing arguments from both the National Assembly's impeachment panel and President Yoon's legal team are currently taking place. Chair of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, Jung Chung-rae, and President Yoon himself will take the floor. With keen interest, all eyes are now on President Yoon's final testimony.



President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial will conclude with the 11th hearing which started at 2 p.m. Tuesday.



This comes 84 days after martial law was declared and 73 days since his impeachment motion was passed.



In the final hearing, the National Assembly panel and Yoon’s defense team are laying out their closing arguments for two hours.



Afterwards, they will give their closing statements.



The speakers will be President Yoon and Jung Chung-rae, chair of the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee, who serves as the lead impeachment prosecutor.



There will be no time limit for the closing statements.



Eyes are on what Yoon will say, being the first ever sitting president to deliver a final testimony in court.



He is known to have prepared a handwritten statement in discussion with his legal team.



He is expected to assert the emergency martial law was inevitable and justified.



Meanwhile, the Assembly panel is focused on stressing that declaring martial law was unconstitutional and unlawful.



After the final hearing, the court will begin a meeting to gather the opinions of its justices on Yoon’s impeachment.



Once a vote is held and a conclusion is reached, the chief justice will draw up a verdict based on the majority opinion.



The minority opinion will also be included in the document which will undergo revisions and finalization.



In view of past impeachment trials of former presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Park Geun-hye, legal circles believe the ruling will come as early as mid-March.