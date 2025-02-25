[News Today] JUSTICES' QUESTIONS FOR WITNESSES

News Today

[LEAD]
Throughout ten rounds of hearings, the justices of the Constitutional Court have sharply questioned key issues of this impeachment trial. We take a closer look at these incisive questions from the justices.

[REPORT]
The justices asked about the purpose of mobilizing martial troops to the National Assembly and whether there really was an order to drag out legislators.

Cheong Hyung-sik / Court justice (question for fmr. defense chief, 4th hearing)
Why did military troops break the windows of the parliament building and enter?

Jeong Hyeong-sik/ Constitutional Court Justice (6th hearing)
Was there an order to smash the doors, get inside to drag out lawmakers?

Kwak Jong-keun / Former Special Warfare Commander (6th hearing)
He said, "They haven’t reached quorum yet. Have troops break down the doors
and drag out everyone inside”.

The only ex officio witness adopted by the court was also interrogated.

Jeong Hyeong-sik/ Constitutional Court Justice (8th hearing)
Was the exact wording, "Enter the parliament building, drag out lawmakers"?

Cho Sung-hyun / Battalion leader, Capital Defense Command (8th hearing)
Right. It was an order to get inside and drag out lawmakers.

The judges also asked about a phone conversation between former National Intelligence Service deputy director Hong Jang-won and President Yoon.

Kim Hyung-du /Court justice (question for fmr. NIS deputy director, 10th hearing)
It's strange that the president called the deputy director instead of the NIS chief,
the conversation went straight to the point.

The procedural legitimacy of martial law declaration was also brought up.

Kim Hyung-du/ Constitutional Court Justice (10th hearing)
We just want to hear your opinion.

Han Duck-soo / Prime Minister (10th hearing)
It wasn't a typical cabinet meeting, there were formal and substantive flaws.

However, the Constitutional Court justices did not pose questions for the witnesses related to the "election fraud" allegation, such as former NIS third deputy director Baek Jong-wook and National Election Commission Secretary General Kim Yong-bin.

