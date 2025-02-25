News Today

[News Today] TIGHTER SECURITY ON VERDICT DAY

[LEAD]
Tensions are rising at the Constitutional Court as the verdict on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment nears. Police are gearing up for the decision day, considering a "gapho" emergency alert to mobilize full forces in response to any disturbances.

[REPORT]
In front of the Constitutional Court, a man in his 40s is having an argument with police officers.

(You don't follow police orders. Can you call it peaceful?) I don't follow police orders.

This man was detained by police after repeatedly causing disturbances in front of the court, shouting that judges should be punished and using abusive language.

Tensions are escalating around the court, with a verdict for President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial approaching.

Protester in front of court /(VOICE MODIFIED)
(Will you come on verdict day?) Yes. We are putting everything on this now.
We will come.

Police will consider issuing the so-called "gapho" emergency duty alert on the day of the verdict in preparation for any possible urgent situations.

Gapho is the highest emergency duty alert for police, allowing 100-percent mobilization of available forces.

All police must return from leave and officers in command are dispatched to field duties.

The alert was issued on the day when the impeachment verdict was delivered for former President Park Geun-hye.

Prof. Lee Yung-hyeock / Konkuk University
There were online posts of possible violence, the recent intrusion at the Western
District Court.

Police are also reviewing tightening security and increasing bodyguards for the justices.

They are also tracing the person who posted 60 online posts about a plot to attack the court.

