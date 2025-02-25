[News Today] “NK SOLDIERS ACQUIRE COMBAT SKILL”
[LEAD]
Three years into the war, a Ukrainian delegation visited South Korea. In an exclusive interview with KBS, they shared insights on North Korean troops. The forces are said to be constantly evolving, gaining firsthand experience in modern combat.
[REPORT]
Recapture after recapture, a fierce war of attrition continues in Ukraine.
The Ukrainian authorities believe half of the Russian ammunition used in the front line is being supplied by North Korea.
A Ukrainian delegation that has visited South Korea to let the world know about the horror of the ongoing war told KBS about the North Korean troops fighting in the Russia-Ukraine war.
The delegation said North Korean soldiers are learning modern-day combat techniques such as drones from Russians, and their attack accuracy is improving.
Alyona Getmanchuk / Head of Ukrainian delegation
What is really threatening is that in the beginning they were unprepared.
Now they are becoming more and more experienced.
The delegation added some four thousand of 11,000 North Korean troops have been either killed or wounded, but an additional two thousand have been deployed to replenish the army.
Regarding the two North Korean prisoners of war captured by Ukraine, the delegation said the political aspect of whether to send them to South Korea is more important than the legal or policy angles.
The delegation's opinion was that the POW issue could be used diplomatically if it will benefit cooperation with South Korea.
Leonid Litra / Ukrainian delegation
There will be consideration of this, I mean strong consideration, because I think
the Ukrainian leadership is very keen to achieve peace.
The Ukrainian delegation stressed that if an invader is rewarded instead of paying a price for its actions, other authoritarian regimes could also carry out similar invasions.
