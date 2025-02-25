News Today

[News Today] CHINESE APPLIANCES GAIN POPULARITY

입력 2025.02.25 (16:21)

[LEAD]
Changes are afoot in South Korea's domestic appliance market, once a stronghold for major Korean corporations. The new players are Chinese home appliances. Gaining ground in people's living rooms, they're recognized not just for cost-effectiveness but also for robust technology.

[REPORT]
A robot vacuum is an essential item for Kim Hee-jeong, a working mother.

She's meticulous when it comes to cleaning because of her pet, but she's satisfied with the product.

Kim Hee-jeong/ Seoul resident
Many of my friends use them. I bought it after seeing reviews that Chinese cleaners are more powerful.

For other home appliances, such as electric fans and air purifiers, the use of Chinese products has increased gradually.

Kim Hee-jeong/ Seoul resident
At first, I was reluctant to use Chinese products. But now, I will not replace it.

In recent years, Chinese brands have taken the top and third spots in Korea's robot vacuum market.

The home appliance industry estimates that, if combined, they hold over 60 percent of the market share.

Prices of Chinese robot vacuums are also not cheap.

They are equipped with more advanced technologies than Korean ones, such as an automatic cleaning function.

Seong Na-ri/ Seongnam resident
I prefer S. Korean products, but Chinese models look like they are made better.

China's TCL is making inroads into the Korean TV market, promoting its large sized products as good value for money.

The firm's 75-inch TVs are up to two million won, or nearly 1,400 dollars, cheaper than the same-sized Korean models with similar functions.

An event to unveil a new robot vacuum.

Chinese companies are aggressively targeting the Korean market, eyeing its potential.

But it remains to be seen if Chinese companies will be able to continue their penetration into Korean households, as concerns over security are rising in the wake of the DeepSeek crisis.

In particular, there is continued controversy over privacy leaks through robot vacuums and home security cameras.

