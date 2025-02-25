President Yoon's final arguments

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk-yeol is currently underway at the Constitutional Court, with the final arguments being presented.



Now, only President Yoon's closing statement remains.



Let's go to the Constitutional Court.



Reporter Kim Tae-hoon!

President Yoon's statement is about to begin; what kind of message do you expect it to convey?



[Reporter]



Yes, the arguments are currently on a brief recess and will resume at 9:05, where President Yoon Suk-yeol's final argument is expected to begin.



President Yoon, who has been asserting the legitimacy of declaring a state of emergency martial law, is expected to emphasize the legitimacy and necessity of the declaration in his closing statement as well.



There is also keen interest in what kind of message he will deliver to the public alongside his stance on the state of emergency martial law.



The trial session began at 2 PM, but President Yoon arrived at the Constitutional Court a little after 4:30 PM by transport vehicle.



Today (Feb. 25), during the trial, President Yoon did not appear in the courtroom until his closing statement.



[Anchor]



Reporter Kim, on the National Assembly side, Chairman Jung Chung-rai of the Legal Affairs Committee made a closing statement, right?



What did he say?



[Reporter]



Yes, National Assembly impeachment prosecutor Jung Chung-rai argued during his closing statement around 8:05 that President Yoon should be removed from office.



Chairman Jung stated, "The entire nation watched the violent acts of the emergency military forces invading the National Assembly through live broadcasts," and began his statement by saying, "The sufficient conditions for the removal of President Yoon have already been established."



He continued, "While not all citizens of the Republic of Korea may share the same thoughts, we must distinguish between what is different and what is wrong," and emphasized, "We should not hate or suppress those with differing political views, and moreover, we must not abuse power to oppress, eliminate, or target others."



In particular, he noted that the day of the emergency martial law declaration was a calm day without any wartime incidents or similar emergencies, stating that procedurally, the declaration of emergency was unconstitutional and illegal.



He asserted that even if it were a legitimate emergency, no actions should have be taken against the National Assembly, claiming that the deployment of military forces to the National Assembly is an act of invasion, not 'order maintenance.'



This is KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.



