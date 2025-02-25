Yoon's taint of the Constitution

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



On the other hand, the National Assembly claimed that President Yoon dreams of dictatorship and has destroyed and contaminated the constitution.



They also stated that he could attempt to impose martial law again if he returns to his duties.



The reasons for the National Assembly's call for impeachment are reported by Lee Ho-jun.



[Report]



The representatives from the National Assembly made their statements sequentially, explaining why President Yoon should be impeached.



They criticized President Yoon for "sending soldiers to invade the National Assembly and the Election Commission to arrest key figures," calling it "an act of constitutional destruction and subversion of the democratic republic."



They emphasized concerns that if President Yoon returns to his duties, there could be a second or third emergency martial law.



[Lee Kwang-beom/National Assembly Representative: "The respondent aimed to create a world where his single directive becomes the constitution. He sought to privatize the state and reign above the Constitution of the Republic of Korea."]



They also pointed out that President Yoon mobilized the military for emergency martial law, undermining the political neutrality of the military.



Citing that over 30 soldiers are under investigation for charges of insurrection, they noted that the lives of these soldiers have been destroyed, yet President Yoon has not apologized to them.



[Kim Seon-hyu/National Assembly Representative: "He ruthlessly violated the principles of civilian control and the political neutrality of the military. The military, which should serve the people, has been reduced to a private army for an individual's political purposes."]



They emphasized that President Yoon's remarks revealed a distorted understanding of the constitution.



By labeling the opposition as anti-state forces and targets for eradication, he claimed that emergency martial law was to protect liberal democracy.



[Jang Soon-wook/National Assembly Representative: "Even at the moment of destroying the constitution, he spoke of 'upholding the constitution.' I want to see the 'words of the constitution' and 'the landscape of the constitution' that he has contaminated return to their rightful places."]



They stated that President Yoon, who seeks the cause of his general election defeat in allegations of electoral fraud, is lost in delusion, and questioned who is enlightening whom regarding Yoon's claim of 'enlightenment decree.'



KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.



