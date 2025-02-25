Yoon's final statements

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The President and the National Assembly both conducted comprehensive arguments before the final statements.



The President's side claimed that the country was in an emergency situation due to the opposition's violent actions, and that the emergency martial law was a legitimate governing act to inform and resolve this situation.



First, we will hear the report from reporter Kang Pu-reun on the President's side's arguments.



[Report]



Presenting a 250-page explanatory document, the representatives of President Yoon Suk Yeol emphasized that the declaration of emergency martial law was an inevitable choice against the violent actions of the large opposition party.



They argued that due to the opposition's legislative violence, unilateral budget cuts, and opposition to government policies, South Korea was already in a state of national emergency.



[Lee Dong-chan/President Yoon's Attorney: "Who tried to exclude the executive and judicial branches, which are the national powers in South Korea, and who disrupted the constitution? Who are the insurrectionists?"]



They also pointed out that the Democratic Party strategically pushed for impeachment to facilitate Lee Jae-myung's early presidential candidacy.



They claimed that there might be unapprehended spies issuing commands.



[Kim Gye-ri/President Yoon's Attorney: "We cannot know where and how much unapprehended spies are issuing commands."]



They went on to mention allegations of election fraud and China's political maneuvers, emphasizing that the emergency martial law was an 'appeal' to inform the public.



[Do Tae-woo/President Yoon's Attorney: "The President did not evade that responsibility and earnestly appealed to the entire nation about the national crisis through the emergency martial law and the directive to check the election management system."]



They reiterated their previous stance that nothing happened during the emergency martial law, claiming that there were no orders to block the National Assembly, obstruct its decisions, or arrest politicians.



President Yoon's legal team concluded their final arguments, asking for consideration of the President's usual character and human side, slightly exceeding the allotted two hours.



This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.



