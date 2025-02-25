News 9

Pro and anti-impeachment rallies

입력 2025.02.25 (22:42)

[Anchor]

Today (Feb. 25), as the final arguments for President Yoon's impeachment trial were held, pro and anti-impeachment rallies took place near the Constitutional Court.

With tensions rising around the Constitutional Court, police deployed over 4,000 personnel to enhance safety management for the rallies.

This is Choo Jae-hoon reporting.

[Report]

Supporters of President Yoon gathered near the Constitutional Court from the afternoon.

They waved American and South Korean flags, holding signs that read "Impeachment Invalid" and called for the release of President Yoon.

They argued that the emergency martial law was justified and that the Constitutional Court justices should dismiss the impeachment.

["Impeachment Invalid! Impeachment Invalid!"]

From the evening, a rally calling for President Yoon's impeachment also began near Anguk Station.

Shaking light sticks and flags, they urged for the immediate dismissal of President Yoon.

They also criticized politicians opposing President Yoon's impeachment, claiming they were siding with insurrection.

["Dismiss him! Dismiss him!"]

As the final arguments are held and the impeachment trial process approaches its conclusion, tensions around the Constitutional Court are rising.

Following the violent intrusion incident at the Seoul Western District Court, police have strengthened their management of the rallies.

Today (Feb. 25), over 60 riot police units and around 4,000 personnel were deployed near the Constitutional Court.

Roads and sidewalks in front of the Constitutional Court were blocked, and barricades were set up in preparation for any unforeseen incidents.

The police are also considering issuing the highest level of emergency duty on the day of the impeachment trial ruling.

A large-scale pro and anti-impeachment rally is scheduled for this weekend, which also coincides with the March 1st Movement Day.

This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon reporting.

