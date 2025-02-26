Probe into bridge collapse begins

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's connect to our reporter on the scene of the accident.



Kim Bo-dam, the search operation has concluded, right?



How will the related investigation proceed from here?



[Report]



Yes, the search for victims has been completed, and the police are controlling access to the accident site.



Currently, heavy equipment such as excavators is being deployed to clear debris, and night operations are underway.



Earlier today (Feb. 25), when the accident occurred in the morning, the fire authorities issued a 'National Fire Mobilization Order'.



As a result, firefighting personnel from the Gyeonggi, Chungnam, and Chungbuk Provinces, along with the 119 Special Rescue Team, were dispatched to carry out rescue and search operations.



Subsequently, workers were discovered or rescued one after another.



The search was concluded around 2:30 PM, about four and a half hours after the accident, with the last missing person found.



The memorial services for the four deceased workers have been set up at a nearby hospital.



Three of the deceased are at Anseong Medical Center, and one is at Pyeongtaek Good Morning Hospital.



[Family member/voice altered: "I hope a thorough investigation is conducted, and while I don't know the details about the construction work, if there were any omissions that were implicitly overlooked, I hope those responsible take full accountability for it."]



An investigation to determine the cause of the accident has also begun.



The Ministry of Employment and Labor has issued a work stoppage order and is deploying labor inspectors to investigate violations of the Industrial Safety and Health Act and the Serious Accidents Punishment Act.



The police have also formed a special investigation team and have commenced their investigation.



The construction company, Hyundai Engineering, stated, "We are actively cooperating with the relevant authorities to ensure a swift recovery at the site and to accurately determine the cause of the accident."



This has been Kim Bo-dam reporting from the accident site for KBS News.



