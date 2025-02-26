Court to rule on Judge Ma Eun-huyk

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Constitutional Court announced today (Feb. 25) that it will decide on the dispute over the appointment of Ma Eun-hyuk as a justice on February 27.



This is expected to be the last variable in the impeachment trial of President Yoon.



Legal reporter Baek In-seong is here with us.



Welcome, Baek.



Viewers might be curious about why the decision regarding Judge Ma Eun-hyuk could be a variable in the impeachment trial.



[Reporter]



Yes, depending on the Constitutional Court's decision on February 27, candidate Ma Eun-hyuk could be appointed as a constitutional justice.



If candidate Ma is appointed and participates in the impeachment trial of President Yoon, the ruling date could be delayed.



Currently, there is a dispute over authority between the National Assembly and Acting President Choi Sang-mok regarding the non-appointment of candidate Ma, who was elected by the National Assembly without bipartisan agreement, and the Constitutional Court's judgment on whether Acting President Choi infringed on the authority of the National Assembly will be announced on Thursday(Feb. 27).



If the Constitutional Court accepts the National Assembly's argument, Acting President Choi will be obligated to appoint candidate Ma as a constitutional justice.



According to current law, only judges who participated in the conclusion of the arguments can be involved in the ruling, so if candidate Ma becomes a justice after the conclusion of the arguments and wants to participate in the ruling of President Yoon's impeachment trial, the Constitutional Court will have to resume the arguments and go through significant procedures again.



This could delay the ruling accordingly.



However, if the current eight judges proceed with the ruling, it can be done without any schedule changes.



If the Constitutional Court sides with Acting President Choi regarding the non-appointment of candidate Ma, the eight judges will proceed with the ruling as is.



After the conclusion of the arguments, deliberations will take place on this case, discussing statements and evidence to reach a conclusion and proceed with the verdict.



In this case, it is generally predicted that the ruling will be made in early to mid-next month.



[Anchor]



Thank you, Baek In-seong.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!