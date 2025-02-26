News 9

Base interest rate down to 2.75%

[Anchor]

Our base interest rate has fallen back to the 2% range, now at 2.75% per year.

The Bank of Korea explained that it had no choice but to lower the rate due to difficulties in both domestic consumption and exports.

First, let's take a look at the report from reporter Park Chan.

[Report]

The base interest rate in the 2% range is the first time in 2 years and 4 months.

In October 2022, at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic,

the rate was quickly raised to 3.5% as inflation began to rise, and it remained in the 3% range until today (Feb. 25), when it was lowered to 2.75%.

The rate cut was unanimous among the seven members of the Monetary Policy Board.

Although the interest rate gap with the U.S. has widened to 1.75 percentage points and there are exchange rate burdens, the decision to cut rates was made because downward pressure on the economy has increased significantly.

Domestic consumption is affected by political instability, while exports are influenced by the Trump factor.

[Lee Chang-yong/Bank of Korea Governor: "It is appropriate to further lower the base interest rate to alleviate downward pressure on the economy…."]

The growth rate forecast for this year has also been significantly lowered.

The growth rate, which was once projected at 2.3%, has been continuously revised down, and this time it has been lowered to 1.5%.

This is a decrease of 0.8 percentage points from the peak, which translates to an annual GDP shock of about 18 trillion won.

If U.S. tariff pressures increase further, the growth rate this year could drop to 1.4%.

The notion that the rate cut was a mistake has been dismissed again.

[Lee Chang-yong/Bank of Korea Governor: "Please do not say that (the base interest rate cut) was a mistake. If you can do better, you can proceed so after becoming the Governor of the Bank of Korea."]

Immediately after the base interest rate cut, financial authorities began to pressure banks.

They emphasized once again that the effects of the rate cut should be reflected in loan interest rates.

This is KBS News, Park Chan.

