Anseong expressway collapses

This morning (Feb. 25), at a construction site on the Sejong-Anseong Expressway, a bridge structure collapsed, resulting in the deaths of four workers and injuries to six others.



The collapsed structures fell onto the road, which could have led to a much larger disaster.



Reporter Yeo So-yeon has the details.



[Report]



At the highway construction site where a bridge pier is being built.



Less than five seconds after a vehicle passed by, the bridge deck collapsed from behind the vehicle.



The area was instantly filled with a thick cloud of dust, as if it had been bombed.



[Baek Yong-hae/Witness: "Suddenly, there was a loud noise from behind, and it was strange, so I pulled my car over to the side and looked back, and I saw that the cars on the opposite side had all stopped and couldn't move."]



The collapse occurred around 9:50 AM at the Sejong-Anseong Expressway construction site in Seoun-myeon, Anseong City, Gyeonggi Province.



Nearby residents reported that the ground shook violently along with the loud noise.



[Ha Man-rae/Witness: "There was a huge bang. Then the bridge just sank. I couldn't even speak. My house was shaking."]



Due to the collapse, ten workers who were working on the bridge fell below, and ultimately, four lost their lives.



There are a total of six injured, five of whom are in serious condition.



[Witness: "They were screaming and crying, and I saw that there were people sitting on the slope where the deck had collapsed, trapped underneath."]



Since it was during the morning hours, vehicles were passing on the road below the bridge.



If the collapsed structures had fallen onto the vehicles, the casualties could have been much higher.



[Kim O-sik/Witness: "I had been in the car for just a few seconds on my way to work when I heard a sound like metal tearing, so I got out of the car and looked back, and it was collapsed."]



To preserve the accident site, police and fire authorities are controlling traffic in the surrounding area.



This is KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.



[Anchor]



▲‘Beam’ installation leads to collapse… What caused the accident?▲



This accident occurred while placing the highway deck on top of a high bridge.



There are reports that the accident happened while moving a crane during the installation of the beam, which serves as the framework for the deck.



What is currently suspected to be the cause of the accident? Reporter Choi Min-young has the details.



[Report]



The collapse occurred at the construction site of Section 9 of the Sejong-Anseong Expressway, located at the boundary between Anseong City in Gyeonggi Province and Cheonan City in South Chungcheong Province.



This section runs along the mountainside, where the construction involved placing a road on piers that are up to 52 meters high.



A crane called a 'launcher' was used here, which is a construction machine that moves the beams that will serve as the framework for the bridge deck.



Once all the beams are placed, concrete is poured on top to complete the deck.



The beams for the upward direction were installed using the launcher, but the accident occurred during the process of moving the launcher for the downward direction construction, according to on-site testimonies.



[Ko Kyung-man/Head of Fire Prevention, Anseong Fire Station: "The beams for the direction going from Sejong to Pocheon were all installed. It seems that the accident occurred while moving the launcher to install the remaining downward direction beams, as stated by the site manager."]



Experts are focusing on the possibility that there was a mistake in the preparation process for the next operation as the beam should have been completely detached from the launcher before proceeding.



They suggest that there may have been insufficient verification at each stage by technicians and supervisors.



[Cho Won-cheol/Professor of Civil Engineering, Yonsei University: "If the beam and the launcher were not completely separated and the launcher was pulled back thinking they were separated, the support would disappear, causing the beam to fall and the launcher to fall as well..."]



There are also concerns that the construction at the connection points may have been inadequate.



[Lee Song-kyu/President of the Korean Safety Experts Association: "The fact that the first beam collapsed indicates that there was a load acting on that beam, and from another perspective, it can be seen that the connected part was the weakest."]



It seems that the overall construction design, work progress, and safety management will be subject to inspection.



This is KBS News, Choi Min-young.



