Jin Air makes emergency return

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Meanwhile, this morning (Feb. 25), there was an incident where a Jin Air passenger flight heading to Japan made an emergency return at Gimhae Airport.



A loud noise occurred from the engine shortly after takeoff.



Passengers were terrified in the sky for over an hour as the aircraft had to burn fuel to reduce landing weight.



Reporter Seo Jeong-yoon has the details.



[Report]



Gimhae International Airport parking lot.



Maintenance staff are busily moving around the Jin Air aircraft.



This aircraft departed Gimhae International Airport around 8:40 AM with 189 passengers and crew on board.



A loud noise occurred from the engine shortly after takeoff, as it was heading to Okinawa, Japan.



Some passengers reported seeing flames.



[Passenger/voice altered: "One of our group said they saw flames, but we didn't hear any explosion sounds. There was no explosion, just a loud noise like bang! bang! bang! several times."]



The captain and Jin Air decided to make an emergency return.



To reduce landing weight, the aircraft circled over Geoje, Gyeongnam Province, burning fuel, and returned to Gimhae Airport after 1 hour and 20 minutes of flight.



Although there was no issue with the aircraft, the airline explained that it was a precautionary measure for safety.



[Jin Air official/voice altered: "If there is a problem with the engine or something, warning lights will come on. We recognized that there was an unusual sound and decided to return for safety reasons."]



The cause of the noise is under investigation, with various possibilities including aircraft defects or bird strikes being considered.



Passengers took a replacement flight to Okinawa, but two chose to cancel their trip and return home.



Jin Air had previously experienced aircraft defects and maintenance issues on flights from Vietnam on February 19 and to the Philippines on February 23.



This is Seo Jeong-yoon from KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!