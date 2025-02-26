News 9

GDP export growth to be nearly 0

입력 2025.02.26 (00:39)

[Anchor]

The Bank of Korea reports that while the domestic economy is facing serious stagnation, exports are expected to be even more challenging.

Without any breakthrough changes, this frustration will continue, and it warned that our economy may struggle to grow even by 2% in the future.

We continue with reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu.

[Report]

This year, exports of high-performance semiconductors for AI are expected to increase by more than 10% compared to last year.

SK Hynix, the leader in high-bandwidth memory (HBM), is also expected to achieve record performance.

However, the Bank of Korea forecasts that this year, the spillover effect from exports will be almost nonexistent.

Last year's GDP grew by 2%, with 1.8% attributed to exports and only 0.2% to domestic demand.

However, this year, the contribution of exports is predicted to be nearly '0'.

[Lee Ji-ho/Director of the Bank of Korea's Economic Research Division: "This year, we projected a growth rate of 1.5%, but the net export contribution is 0%, and we expect domestic demand to contribute about 1.5%."]

The biggest reason is, of course, President Trump.

He is expected to impose tariffs more quickly and heavily than anticipated, which could reduce the scale of exports.

The current account surplus forecast has also been lowered to $75 billion.

Compared to last year's surplus, this is about $24 billion or 34 trillion won less.

The bigger problem is that this is not a temporary phenomenon.

The U.S., which has a GDP 15 times larger than ours, has experienced low growth for two consecutive years, and this year's forecast seems similar.

There is urgent need to recover to an annual growth rate of 2%, but with the current economic capacity, it is almost impossible, according to Governor Lee Chang-yong.

[Lee Chang-yong/Governor of the Bank of Korea: "If next year's (growth rate) is 1.8%, I think we will accept it and consider it a reasonable growth rate. I believe that is our capability."]

The governor also reiterated the necessity of the government's supplementary budget.

Since the declaration of emergency martial law, he has publicly mentioned it at least five times.

KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.

황현규
황현규 기자

공지·정정

