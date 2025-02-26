Gangwon east coast wildfire risk

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The East Coast region of Gangwon Province is currently facing a very high risk of wildfires.



With dry weather and strong winds, the so-called 'Yangganji wind' is blowing.



Reporter Kim Bo-ram has the story.



[Report]



On the old road of Misiryeong, which is over 800 meters above sea level, the leaves are shaking helplessly as strong winds blow.



The flag hanging from the wildfire monitoring tower flutters incessantly, and the wildfire response team carefully examines the area with binoculars to check for any signs of smoke.



In the East Coast of Gangwon, a dry warning has been in effect for about ten days, and now a strong wind advisory has been added.



Every spring, the hot and dry winds that sweep over the Baekdudaegan mountain range towards the East Coast of Gangwon, known as 'Yangganji wind', have begun.



[Park Yu-jeong/Forecaster, Gangwon Regional Meteorological Administration: "The strong winds formed in this way have the characteristics of high temperature and dryness, and even a small spark can lead to a large wildfire."]



In particular, the East Coast of Gangwon has not received any rain this month, increasing the unease.



When wildfires occur in such strong winds, the flames can easily spread sideways, transmitting heat quickly.



During the Yangyang wildfire that burned the millennium-old Naksansa Temple in 2005 and the Goseong and Sokcho wildfires in 2019, the maximum instantaneous wind speed exceeded 30 meters per second.



[Lee Hee-hoon/Head of Sokcho City Forest Protection Team: "We are conducting monitoring activities, but we are also cracking down on households using wood-burning boilers as well as open burning activities in the vicinity."]



There is no forecast for rain in the East Coast of Gangwon Province this week either.



The forest and firefighting authorities are preparing for emergencies by deploying wildfire response personnel and equipment to the East Coast of Gangwon.



This is KBS News Kim Bo-ram.



