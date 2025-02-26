Self-employed owners struggle

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Bank of Korea's projected growth rate in the 1% range is essentially at the level of an economic crisis.



Self-employed individuals have not been able to repay the loans they received during COVID-19, and they are now face another challenge in the form of domestic recession.



Reporter Kim Min-kyung has the story about the collapsing self-employed.



[Report]



An office of a demolition company.



From coffee machines to commercial refrigerators, the space is already saturated with items from closed cafes and restaurants.



[Lee Ho-young/CEO of Demolition Company: "One machine equals one store."]



Inquiries about business closures have increased tenfold compared to last year, and demolition work has risen correspondingly.



Unlike in the past, where half of the inquiries led to re-establishment or relocation, recently, only closures are continuing.



It is truly a 'bitter boom.'



[Lee Ho-young/CEO of Demolition Company: "If everything is demolished, I won't have anything left to demolish later. All the commercial spaces will disappear. I'm not the only one in South Korea..."]



Yoo Deok-hyun has been running a restaurant for eight years.



His sales have decreased by about 30% compared to last year, and he can't even think about his own labor costs.



He has struggled through the COVID-19 period, but has now lost hope due to the deepening domestic slump.



[Yoo Deok-hyun/Restaurant Owner: "(Small business owners) have been enduring with debt for three years. (Currently) it's the period for repaying that interest and principal. They face even greater hardship due to the current situation."]



The number of self-employed individuals who could not repay their debts to financial institutions has surged by 35% in just one year.



[Lee Jeong-hee/Professor of Economics at Chung-Ang University: "A structurally challenging economic, social, and consumption environment is emerging for self-employed individuals."]



The total amount of their loans has exceeded 30 trillion won.



[Self-employed individual deciding to close down/voice altered: "I really thought about it dozens of times, debating whether to close down or not, but now I feel like if I endure any longer, I won't even be able to pay the rent."]



According to a survey by the Federation of Korean Industries, 4 out of 10 self-employed individuals in critical situations are considering closing their businesses.



This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.



