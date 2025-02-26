CIO accused of ‘warrant shopping’

동영상 고정 취소

Today (Feb. 25), the fifth hearing of the National Assembly's special committee for the investigation of insurrection charges was held.



The People Power Party launched a fierce attack on the head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, Oh Dong-woon, regarding the so-called 'warrant shopping' allegations, to which the head of the Corruption Investigation Office responded that it was "excessive criticism."



[Report]



The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials had previously answered to the National Assembly that it had never requested a warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol to the Seoul Central District Court.



It was revealed that they had applied for search and communication warrants, which were rejected, and they acknowledged that there were inaccuracies in the facts.



[Oh Dong-woon/Head of the CIO: "I acknowledge that the expression was not appropriate."]



Although they explained it as a staff mistake, ruling party members questioned whether they had engaged in 'warrant shopping'.



[Park Jun-tae/Member of the National Assembly's Special Committee for Investigation/People Power Party: "When the warrant was rejected, you immediately went to find a progressive judge to approve the president's warrant and engaged in warrant shopping..."]



[Kwak Gyu-taek/Member of the National Assembly's Special Committee for Investigation/People Power Party: "Why did you conceal the reasons for rejection when transferring it to the prosecution?"]



[Oh Dong-woon/Head of the CIO: "We have never concealed anything."]



The PPP pointed out that there was inconsistency in the explanation for requesting the arrest warrant for President Yoon at the Western District Court due to jurisdiction.



They noted that regardless of residence, the arrest warrants for former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and former Intelligence Chief Yeo In-hyung were requested at the Central District Court.



[Joo Jin-woo/Member of the National Assembly's Special Committee for Investigation/People Power Party: "We are pointing out that only for the president, at some point, you fled to the Western District Court to engage in warrant shopping."]



The opposition party urged respect for the judiciary's judgment, and Oh Dong-woon requested that the excessive criticism stop.



[Baek Hye-ryun/Member of the National Assembly's Special Committee for Investigation/Democratic Party: "It can be settled that there was no rejection due to lack of investigation authority for insurrection charges, right? (Yes, that's correct.)"]



[Oh Dong-woon/Head of the CIO: "Denying the validity of a legitimately issued arrest warrant undermines the foundation of the rule of law..."]



Regarding the allegation that documents were missing when transferring investigation records to the prosecution, they denied it, stating, "Nothing was missing at all."



KBS News, Kim Yoo-dae.



