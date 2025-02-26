UPbit receives penalty

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The country's largest virtual asset exchange, UPbit, has received a severe penalty, including a partial suspension of operations.



The reasons for the penalty are hard to believe, expecially for the number one exchange in the field.



Reporter Song Su-jin has the details.



[Report]



This is a resident registration card drawn with a pencil.



A roughly drawn face.



A hastily written handwriting.



It’s a sloppy drawing that anyone can see, but UPbit's customer verification system recognized it as a real ID.



Even if it’s smudged or copied onto paper, it all passed without issue.



According to the financial authorities' inspection, there were over 34,000 cases of fraudulent identity verification in the past three years.



The possibility of 'money laundering' has also been confirmed.



This screen is being serviced in Korean, but it is an exchange in Singapore.



It has not been reported to domestic financial authorities.



The financial authorities sent a notice to UPbit advising against trading virtual assets with such places, citing a high likelihood of illegality.



However, UPbit supported transactions with 19 unreported exchanges, totaling over 44,000 transactions.



The financial authorities have notified UPbit's operator, Dunamu, of a severe penalty.



A partial suspension of operations for three months, blocking the inflow and outflow of virtual assets to external parties for new customers only.



The sanctions target 9 executives and employees include a 'disciplinary warning' for CEO Lee Seok-woo and the dismissal of compliance officer.



[Park Jeong-won/Director of Virtual Asset Inspection, Financial Intelligence Unit: "We will impose strict sanctions for failing to uphold the basic requirement of customer identity verification, which is not befitting of its status of the country's number one operator."]



Dunamu expressed agreement with the intent of the sanctions and stated that it is carefully discussing future measures.



They did not provide an explanation regarding the allegations.



This is KBS News, Song Su-jin.



