KBS Viewers Committee urges re-vote

KBS viewers committee members urged the National Assembly to re-vote on the bill for combined collection of TV subscription fees.



The 32nd KBS Viewers Committee issued a statement today (Feb. 25), stating that the public broadcaster KBS is facing a serious financial crisis due to the separate collection of subscription fees, and requested the National Assembly to promptly re-vote on the 'Broadcasting Act amendment' which was vetoed by Acting President on the 21st of last month.



The committee further emphasized that for KBS to contribute to the public interest of viewers through good programs, the National Assembly must re-vote on the combined collection bill.



