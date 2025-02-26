KBS Viewers Committee urges re-vote
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
The 32nd KBS Viewers Committee issued a statement today (Feb. 25), stating that the public broadcaster KBS is facing a serious financial crisis due to the separate collection of subscription fees, and requested the National Assembly to promptly re-vote on the 'Broadcasting Act amendment' which was vetoed by Acting President on the 21st of last month.
The committee further emphasized that for KBS to contribute to the public interest of viewers through good programs, the National Assembly must re-vote on the combined collection bill.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- KBS Viewers Committee urges re-vote
-
- 입력 2025-02-26 00:39:08
The 32nd KBS Viewers Committee issued a statement today (Feb. 25), stating that the public broadcaster KBS is facing a serious financial crisis due to the separate collection of subscription fees, and requested the National Assembly to promptly re-vote on the 'Broadcasting Act amendment' which was vetoed by Acting President on the 21st of last month.
The committee further emphasized that for KBS to contribute to the public interest of viewers through good programs, the National Assembly must re-vote on the combined collection bill.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.