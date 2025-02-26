Controversy over secure phones

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Meanwhile, the opposition party has repeatedly urged the need for an investigation into the security office's encrypted secure phone to clarify the allegations of insurrection.



The Presidential Security Service stated that former Minister Kim's secure phone is being kept sealed and that call records can be verified.



Lee Ye-rin reports.



[Report]



The 'secure phone' is suspected of being used during the emergency martial law simulation process.



Opposition party members urged for a swift investigation, fearing evidence destruction.



[Min Hong-chul/Member of the National Assembly's Special Committee on National Investigation/Democratic Party: "(Aren't the means of communication for those involved in the martial law secure phones? Why isn't the prosecution making efforts to secure these phones?"]



[Lee Jin-dong/Deputy Chief Prosecutor of the Supreme Prosecutors' Office: "We have clarified whether there was prior collusion."]



They also criticized the presidential security service for rejecting a search and seizure of the secure phone server.



It has been confirmed that former Minister Kim Yong-hyun returned the secure phone about ten days after the declaration of emergency martial law, and it has remained sealed.



[Youn Kun-young/Member of the National Assembly's Special Committee on National Investigation/Democratic Party: "It was not returned for more than a week after his resignation. It is currently sealed and stored by the presidential security service, right?"]



[Song ○○/Presidential Security Service Employee: "Yes. It is sealed and being stored."]



[Youn Kun-young/Member of the National Assembly's Special Committee on National Investigation/Democratic Party: "If the phone is turned on, the call records can be verified, right?"]



[Song ○○/Presidential Security Service Employee: "Yes."]



They also called for a thorough investigation into Kim Seong-hoon, the deputy chief of the presidential security service, who is suspected of deleting the secure phone server.



[Baek Hye-ryun/Member of the National Assembly's Special Committee on National Investigation/Democratic Party: "If he instructed the destruction of evidence on the secure phone server, that itself could be an act of destroying evidence related to insurrection, which could be an independent criminal fact, right?"]



[Lee Jin-dong/Deputy Chief Prosecutor of the Supreme Prosecutors' Office: "The allegations are somewhat unclear because the accounts differ."]



The hearing of the National Assembly's Special Committee on National Investigation will conclude today. (Feb. 25).



In the five hearings, key witnesses, including President Yoon and former Minister Kim Yong-hyun, have not attended even once.



[Han Gi-ho/Member of the National Assembly's Special Committee on National Investigation/People Power Party: "Until the very last moment, the national investigation committee members are just trying to impose a burden, and that will not succeed."]



The special committee is considering filing charges against the absent witnesses.



This is KBS News Lee Ye-rin.



