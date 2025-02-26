Release of Kim-Myung phone call

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A phone call recording has been released that captures First Lady Kim Keon-hee discussing the party nomination with Mr. Myung Tae-kyun, ahead of the 2022 by-election for the National Assembly.



This is the first time that Frist Lady Kim's voice has been made public in relation to allegations of interference in the nomination process.



Reporter Oh Dae-seong has the details.



[Report]



The phone call recording between Myung Tae-kyun and First Lady Kim Keon-hee was released by 'SisaIN'.



It took place on May 9, 2022, the day before the announcement of the People Power Party's by-election nominations and one day before President Yoon Suk Yeol's inauguration.



[Kim Keon-hee: "Hello? The president-elect just made the call. Anyway, he said to not use his name, and to just push... just push it. He just called."]



[Myung Tae-kyun: "Ah, yes. Thank you. Of course."]



[Kim Keon-hee: "Kwon Seong-dong and Yoon Han-hong are opposed, right?"]



Kim reassures that despite the internal opposition, there is no need to worry.



[Kim Keon-hee: "It will go well, so just watch."]



[Myung Tae-kyun: "Yes. Thank you."]



About 40 minutes before this call, the content of a conversation between then-presdient-elect Yoon and Myung was also released.



[Yoon Suk Yeol/then-president-elect: "I said, 'Kim Young-sun worked hard during the primary, so let Kim Young-sun handle it,' but there are a lot of comments in the party..."]



The day after the call, former lawmaker Kim Young-sun received the nomination.



The Democratic Party has repeatedly urged the introduction of a special investigation bill regarding the alleged nomination interference by President Yoon and his wife, claiming it as evidence.



[Heo Seong-moo/Democratic Party lawmaker: "What kind of help did Myung Tae-kyun and Kim Young-sun provide to Yoon Suk Yeol that they are being rewarded with a National Assembly seat...?"]



The People Power Party dismissed the claims as absurd.



Previously, the presidential office stated that President Yoon had never received reports related to nominations or given any instructions regarding them, and Yoon Sang-hyun, who was the head of the nomination committee at the time, stated that nominations were made based on principles and standards.



This is KBS News, Oh Dae-seong.



