Decision hearing for Lee's trial

The sentencing hearing for Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, regarding the violation of the Public Official Election Act will be held tomorrow (Feb. 26).



Once the sentencing hearing is concluded, it is expected that the second trial ruling will be delivered around mid to late next month, about a month later.



Reporter Shin Hyun-wook reports.



[Report]



Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, was sentenced to one year in prison with a two-year suspended sentence in the first trial for violating the Public Official Election Act.



The Seoul High Court will hold the sentencing hearing for Lee's appeal tomorrow afternoon.



During the sentencing hearing, the prosecution and Lee Jae-myung's defense attorney will each question him for 40 minutes.



Afterward, both sides will present their final opinions for one hour each, during which the prosecution will make its demands and Lee will deliver his final statement.



In the appeal trial, the prosecution claimed that Lee actively disseminated false information regarding the timing and circumstances under which he became acquainted with the late Kim Moon-ki, a key figure in the Daejang-dong development project.



Lee's side countered that the statements made at the time were expressions of his subjective perception or memory and should not be considered as the dissemination of false information.



The appellate court requested the prosecution to clearly specify which of Lee's statements are included in the charges, and the prosecution amended the indictment.



Considering that a ruling is typically delivered about a month after the sentencing hearing, it is anticipated that the appellate ruling will come out around mid to late March.



According to the Public Official Election Act, the appellate ruling must be made by February 15, three months after the first trial ruling, and the Supreme Court ruling must be delivered by May 15.



This regulation is a mandatory provision that must be followed.



However, since both the first and second trials have failed to adhere to this regulation and have been delayed, it remains uncertain whether the Supreme Court ruling will be issued by May.



If the first trial ruling is upheld by the Supreme Court, Lee will lose his parliamentary seat and be deprived of the right to run for office for ten years.



This is KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.



