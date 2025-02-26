동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We will now connect to the Constitutional Court where President Yoon Suk Yeol's final statement has begun.



Reporter Kim Tae-hoon, what is the content of President Yoon's final statement?



[Report]



Yes, President Yoon Suk Yeol began his final statement at 9:05.



President Yoon mentioned that there might be negative memories associated with the word "martial law" from the past, stating that the opposition party at large and insurrectionist forces are using this trauma to incite the public.



He emphasized that "this emergency martial law is completely different from the past," stating that it is "not a martial law that oppresses the people with force, but a plea to the public in the guise of martial law."



President Yoon said, "I was already in the position of president, at the pinnacle of power," and added, "If I just worked moderately for five years, then, after my term I could enjoy the privileges of a former president and live a comfortable retirement."



He continued, "If I only thought about my personal life, there would be no reason to choose emergency martial law, which could lead to fierce attacks from political opposition."



However, he stated that he could not fully inform military commanders about the nature of this plea-based martial law.



Regarding the domestic situation at the time of declaring emergency martial law, he said, "In the president's view, the country was like a frog in a slowly boiling pot, unable to realize the reality before their eyes, and saw the country heading towards the edge of a cliff."



Prior to President Yoon, Jung Chung-rai, the National Assembly impeachment prosecutor, made his final statement, arguing for President Yoon's removal.



He stated that the day of the martial law declaration was a calm day without any wartime incidents or equivalent emergencies, claiming that the declaration was procedurally unconstitutional and illegal.



He asserted that even if it were a legitimate martial law, no actions should have been taken against the National Assembly, stating that the deployment of military forces to the National Assembly is an act of invasion, not "order maintenance."



This is KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.



