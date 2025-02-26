News 9

Nursing hospital evaluation loophole

2025.02.26

[Anchor]

It has been revealed that nursing hospitals caught for elder abuse have received top ratings along with substantial government subsidies.

This is because administrative actions for abuse were not reflected in the hospital rating evaluations.

Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the details.

[Report]

The 'evaluation rating' assigned by the government when choosing a nursing hospital is an important reference.

By clicking on medical evaluation information on the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service website, one can find the ratings of nursing hospitals.

[Yoo Seok-jun/Seoul Gangseo-gu: "When I took my grandmother to the nursing hospital, of course, I considered economic and distance factors, but I also referred to the government's standards and ratings."]

However, there was a loophole here.

A nursing hospital in Guro-gu, Seoul.

In 2021, an elderly person in their 80s staying here was assaulted by a caregiver, resulting in fractured ribs and a ruptured spleen.

Yet, in the same year, this nursing hospital received a '1st class' evaluation from the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service.

Thanks to this, they also received 200 million won in government support.

Upon auditing, the Board of Audit and Inspection found that this hospital, along with 92 other nursing hospitals where elder abuse occurred, received about 6 billion won in support over two years.

Among these, 20 were '1st class' nursing hospitals.

Nursing hospitals that falsely reported medical personnel and received administrative penalties also collected subsidies.

How could this happen?

Unlike general hospitals or specialized hospitals, there are no regulations requiring that records of elder abuse or administrative penalties be reflected in the rating evaluations for nursing hospitals.

[Byeon Jun-young/Auditor of the Board of Audit and Inspection: "If accurate information about the quality of medical services is not provided, it may become difficult for the public to choose good nursing hospitals."]

The Board of Audit and Inspection has notified the Ministry of Health and Welfare to review the evaluation regulations for nursing hospitals.

This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun reporting.

