Illegal dog fighting thriving
Illegal dog fighting, where bets are placed, is rampant.
Animal abuse is being carried out, including using cats to train dogs for fighting.
Reporter Jeon Hyung-seo has the story.
[Report]
[“Get it! That’s right! Grab it and hit that XXX! Turn your body! Hit it!”]
Dozens of people are consumed in dog fighting gambling late at night.
There are also people going around asking for bets.
[Dog fighting participant/voice altered: “We get paid after we set up the fight. From 300,000 won to 500,000 won... it keeps going up. Usually, it’s between 10 million won and 30 million won per game.”]
The dogs used for fighting are aggressive breeds like pit bull terriers.
Before going into a fight, they are tied up and made to run until they are exhausted,
[“Meow~ Meow!”]
Live cats are used to stimulate their aggression.
The breeding facility where the dogs are trained is filled with a terrible smell and is in a filthy condition.
Dogs are left abandoned in a dilapidated building with exposed ceilings that cannot even block the rain, without water or food bowls.
They are being forced to fight in such poor conditions.
[Yoon Dong-seon/'Animal Partner' team leader: “Just because a pit bull terrier wins once doesn’t mean it survives. Eventually, it goes through two, three, or four matches until it dies….”]
Reported as a general breeding facility, they have been secretly using the facility as a dog fighting training ground.
[Busan Gijang-gun Office official/voice altered: “Since we haven’t directly witnessed dog fighting, it’s somewhat of a suspicious circumstance. Rather than taking legal administrative action….”]
Dog fighting gambling is clearly illegal, but dog fighting training facilities are operating in a legal gray area amid animal abuse controversies.
This is KBS News, Jeon Hyung-seo.
- 입력 2025-02-26 00:39:44
