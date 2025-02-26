Illegal dog fighting thriving

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Illegal dog fighting, where bets are placed, is rampant.



Animal abuse is being carried out, including using cats to train dogs for fighting.



Reporter Jeon Hyung-seo has the story.



[Report]



[“Get it! That’s right! Grab it and hit that XXX! Turn your body! Hit it!”]



Dozens of people are consumed in dog fighting gambling late at night.



There are also people going around asking for bets.



[Dog fighting participant/voice altered: “We get paid after we set up the fight. From 300,000 won to 500,000 won... it keeps going up. Usually, it’s between 10 million won and 30 million won per game.”]



The dogs used for fighting are aggressive breeds like pit bull terriers.



Before going into a fight, they are tied up and made to run until they are exhausted,



[“Meow~ Meow!”]



Live cats are used to stimulate their aggression.



The breeding facility where the dogs are trained is filled with a terrible smell and is in a filthy condition.



Dogs are left abandoned in a dilapidated building with exposed ceilings that cannot even block the rain, without water or food bowls.



They are being forced to fight in such poor conditions.



[Yoon Dong-seon/'Animal Partner' team leader: “Just because a pit bull terrier wins once doesn’t mean it survives. Eventually, it goes through two, three, or four matches until it dies….”]



Reported as a general breeding facility, they have been secretly using the facility as a dog fighting training ground.



[Busan Gijang-gun Office official/voice altered: “Since we haven’t directly witnessed dog fighting, it’s somewhat of a suspicious circumstance. Rather than taking legal administrative action….”]



Dog fighting gambling is clearly illegal, but dog fighting training facilities are operating in a legal gray area amid animal abuse controversies.



This is KBS News, Jeon Hyung-seo.



