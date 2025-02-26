Improving Kim Do-young's defense

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



KIA's top star Kim Do-young is focusing on defensive training during his training camp in Japan.



Last year, he had an impressive performance with 38 home runs and 40 stolen bases, but he also ranked first in errors.



He is getting close to a solution by adding a slight movement in his defense

Reporter Ha Moo-rim has the story from Okinawa.



[Report]



Under the warm sun in Okinawa, Kim Do-young has begun training to enhance his defensive skills.



A notable point is captured in the repetitive training.



As soon as the bat hits the ball, he first makes a slight jump before going to catch the ball.



What could be the reason?



He ranked first last season with 30 errors.



Analyzing Kim Do-young's types of errors, over 66%, or 20 of them, were 'fielding errors' where he failed to catch the ball properly, which is twice as many as his 'throwing errors'.



The jumping motion is a solution to address the fundamental issue of delayed first reactions.



[Kim Do-young/KIA: "Last year, I would just stand there and react slightly when the ball came, but now I stand there and jump a little. (Does that mean you respond faster?) Yes, much more so."]



KIA's manager Lee Beom-ho also expressed satisfaction with Kim Do-young's defensive solutions.



[Lee Beom-ho/KIA Manager: "He is the best. He does it much better than I do, and I think his defensive skills will improve tremendously."]



After recording 38 home runs and 40 stolen bases last year, Kim Do-young is dedicated to improving his offense as well.



Kim Do-young's palms are filled with calluses and scars.



[Kim Do-young/KIA: "All baseball players are like this."]



With tremendous effort as another weapon, it is anticipated whether Kim Do-young can turn the question mark of defense into an exclamation mark in the new season.



Many fans gathered for the practice game between KIA and Hanwha in Okinawa.



In Korea, over 50,000 fans watched the live internet broadcast, projecting hot popularity for baseball this season.



This is Ha Moo-rim from KBS News in Okinawa.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!