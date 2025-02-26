Trump, Macron discuss Ukraine war

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



U.S. President Trump held a summit with French President Macron to discuss ways to end the Ukraine war.



The two leaders created a friendly atmosphere, but they showed clear differences in their positions on sensitive issues.



Kim Ji-sook from Washington reports.



[Report]



Although they met with bright smiles, the handshake between the two leaders was tense from the start.



President Trump emphasized the need for a swift end to the war above all else.



He explained that Europe’s plan to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine would be accepted by Russia.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "He will accept it. I think the war could end soon. (How soon?) Within weeks?"]



President Macron focused on measures to prevent a Russian re-invasion.



He emphasized measures for Ukraine's security guarantees, indicating the need for U.S. support.



[Emmanuel Macron/French President: "This peace cannot mean Ukraine's surrender. Peace cannot be achieved without security guarantees. It must include Ukraine's sovereignty."]



However, President Trump still appears to lean towards Russia.



He mentioned that a mineral agreement could be signed as early as this week, putting pressure on Ukraine, while also noting that economic development cooperation with Russia is under discussion.



In response, President Putin expressed his willingness to jointly develop rare earth elements buried in the occupied territories in Ukraine with the U.S.



The Trump administration also pushed for a resolution calling for an end to the war that did not specify Russia's responsibility for the invasion in the UN Security Council.



This has been interpreted as a symbolic representation of the cracks within the Western alliance.



Reporting from Washington, KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.



