Spring basketball for DB

The professional basketball league will resume tomorrow after the A-match break, and the competition for the top six remains fierce, centered around DB in sixth place.



DB's hopes for spring basketball rest on this player, Lee Kwan-hee, who transforms into a coach during timeouts.



Reporter Moon Young-kyu has the story.



[Report]



During a critical timeout for DB, there is another coach beside head coach Kim Joo-sung.



[Lee Kwan-hee/DB: "If we just stand and wait for him (Carter) to come up for the screen, the offense won't work at all. I'll drive to the left, so keep that in mind."]



Lee Kwan-hee's eagerness for victory is evident.



[Lee Kwan-hee/DB: "I forgot it was a game, and I might have spoken out when the coach was supposed to talk. I thought he would tell me to be quiet, but instead, he encouraged me to talk more..."]



In his first season wearing the DB uniform, Lee Kwan-hee is already at the center of the team.



After overcoming an early slump with his transfer, he is now averaging more than double his scoring from the first half of the season in the second half.



Head coach Kim Joo-sung's advice has also been a great help.



[Lee Kwan-hee/DB: "Coach Lee Sang-min is like an ex-girlfriend, and Coach Jo Sang-hyun a failed date. But Coach Kim Joo-sung feels more like an older brother than a coach."]



His desire to face LG, who let him go, is also a driving force behind his rising momentum.



[Lee Kwan-hee/DB: "I really respect (LG's coach Jo Sang-hyun) and think he's amazing. But I definitely want to meet him in the playoffs for revenge."]



With the addition of the exceptional foreign player Spellman, who led Jung Kwan Jang to victory in the past, the competition for the top six in professional basketball is expected to heat up even more in the remainder of the season.



This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



