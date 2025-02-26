Lee Jung-hoo is back with home run

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants in Major League Baseball has hit a thrilling home run just two games after returning from injury.



It was a home run hit on the first pitch from the opposing pitcher, and Lee Jung-hoo's momentum in the spring training games is quite impressive.



Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the story.



[Report]



Lee Jung-hoo hit the first pitch and sent the ball over the right field fence this time.



It was a home run he experienced for the first time in ten months since April of last year!



Just two days ago, he made his return from injury by hitting a single on the first pitch in his first spring training game, and now he has also made a mark with a home run on the first pitch.



In spring training, he has 2 hits and 1 home run in 5 at-bats; although it’s only two games, it’s a promising start compared to the 2 home runs he hit in 37 games last year.



[Lee Jung-hoo/San Francisco: "I feel like I'm back at the baseball field, and this year, I will show a good performance without injuries."]



As the third batter, Lee Jung-hoo is meeting the expectations of the coach and quickly blending into the team.



Despite the long absence, he is mingling comfortably with his teammates, and in an interview with local media, he even sang along to a Korean cheer song, boosting his confidence.



["Hit hit hit, Kiwoom Heroes, Lee Jung-hoo~"]



[Lee Jung-hoo/San Francisco: "This cheer song is solely for me."]



The San Francisco team shared the news of Lee Jung-hoo's home run on their official SNS, stating, "Lee Jung-hoo is so back!" and expressed their expectations for him this season.



This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.



