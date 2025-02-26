Coaching volleyball in Jeongseon

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In Jeongseon, Gangwon Province, where there are no professional volleyball teams or school volleyball clubs, former national volleyball player Kim Yo-han has taken it upon himself to become a coach.



He has opened a volleyball class that can be attended by youth and general enthusiasts alike, and it is reportedly receiving great responses every week.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.



[Report]



Light footsteps of children continue into the gymnasium surrounded by mountains in Jeongseon, Gangwon Province.



They are here to attend the volleyball class led by former volleyball player Kim Yo-han, held every Thursday.



The heat begins to rise from the warm-up.



["One step at a time!"]



Even with the unfamiliar toss, they enthusiastically dive in and discover the fun of volleyball.



[Hwang Hee-jun & Hwang Hee-sung/Elementary school students participating in the volleyball class: "It's really fun to learn with a player since opportunities to learn volleyball are rare in Jeongseon."]



This area has no professional volleyball teams or school volleyball clubs.



Despite the challenging environment for accessing volleyball, Kim Yo-han expressed his intention to donate his talent, and with the full support of the county office, over 60 students participate every week, receiving a warm response.



[Kim Yo-han/Former volleyball player: "They say you learn while teaching. I am grateful for the love of volleyball while teaching with a joyful heart."]



For local enthusiasts, Kim Yo-han's volleyball class is welcome news.



They get to receive spikes from a former professional player.



["It's okay, you don't have to lift it! Okay~"]



As they practice like in an actual game, their desire to participate in competitions is growing.



[Kim Da-hyun/Enthusiast participating in the volleyball class: "I have some bad habits, but the coaches and Kim Yo-han are helping me correct them one by one, which is great."]



After the news of star player Kim Yeon-koung's retirement, the volleyball community is concerned about a decline in popularity.



In a situation where expanding the base of Korean volleyball is more urgent than ever, the example of the Jeongseon volleyball class, where former professional players and local governments have joined forces, is expected to serve as a good precedent for discovering youth talent and revitalizing community sports.



This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



