News 9

Coaching volleyball in Jeongseon

입력 2025.02.26 (01:21)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In Jeongseon, Gangwon Province, where there are no professional volleyball teams or school volleyball clubs, former national volleyball player Kim Yo-han has taken it upon himself to become a coach.

He has opened a volleyball class that can be attended by youth and general enthusiasts alike, and it is reportedly receiving great responses every week.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.

[Report]

Light footsteps of children continue into the gymnasium surrounded by mountains in Jeongseon, Gangwon Province.

They are here to attend the volleyball class led by former volleyball player Kim Yo-han, held every Thursday.

The heat begins to rise from the warm-up.

["One step at a time!"]

Even with the unfamiliar toss, they enthusiastically dive in and discover the fun of volleyball.

[Hwang Hee-jun & Hwang Hee-sung/Elementary school students participating in the volleyball class: "It's really fun to learn with a player since opportunities to learn volleyball are rare in Jeongseon."]

This area has no professional volleyball teams or school volleyball clubs.

Despite the challenging environment for accessing volleyball, Kim Yo-han expressed his intention to donate his talent, and with the full support of the county office, over 60 students participate every week, receiving a warm response.

[Kim Yo-han/Former volleyball player: "They say you learn while teaching. I am grateful for the love of volleyball while teaching with a joyful heart."]

For local enthusiasts, Kim Yo-han's volleyball class is welcome news.

They get to receive spikes from a former professional player.

["It's okay, you don't have to lift it! Okay~"]

As they practice like in an actual game, their desire to participate in competitions is growing.

[Kim Da-hyun/Enthusiast participating in the volleyball class: "I have some bad habits, but the coaches and Kim Yo-han are helping me correct them one by one, which is great."]

After the news of star player Kim Yeon-koung's retirement, the volleyball community is concerned about a decline in popularity.

In a situation where expanding the base of Korean volleyball is more urgent than ever, the example of the Jeongseon volleyball class, where former professional players and local governments have joined forces, is expected to serve as a good precedent for discovering youth talent and revitalizing community sports.

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Coaching volleyball in Jeongseon
    • 입력 2025-02-26 01:21:24
    News 9
[Anchor]

In Jeongseon, Gangwon Province, where there are no professional volleyball teams or school volleyball clubs, former national volleyball player Kim Yo-han has taken it upon himself to become a coach.

He has opened a volleyball class that can be attended by youth and general enthusiasts alike, and it is reportedly receiving great responses every week.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.

[Report]

Light footsteps of children continue into the gymnasium surrounded by mountains in Jeongseon, Gangwon Province.

They are here to attend the volleyball class led by former volleyball player Kim Yo-han, held every Thursday.

The heat begins to rise from the warm-up.

["One step at a time!"]

Even with the unfamiliar toss, they enthusiastically dive in and discover the fun of volleyball.

[Hwang Hee-jun & Hwang Hee-sung/Elementary school students participating in the volleyball class: "It's really fun to learn with a player since opportunities to learn volleyball are rare in Jeongseon."]

This area has no professional volleyball teams or school volleyball clubs.

Despite the challenging environment for accessing volleyball, Kim Yo-han expressed his intention to donate his talent, and with the full support of the county office, over 60 students participate every week, receiving a warm response.

[Kim Yo-han/Former volleyball player: "They say you learn while teaching. I am grateful for the love of volleyball while teaching with a joyful heart."]

For local enthusiasts, Kim Yo-han's volleyball class is welcome news.

They get to receive spikes from a former professional player.

["It's okay, you don't have to lift it! Okay~"]

As they practice like in an actual game, their desire to participate in competitions is growing.

[Kim Da-hyun/Enthusiast participating in the volleyball class: "I have some bad habits, but the coaches and Kim Yo-han are helping me correct them one by one, which is great."]

After the news of star player Kim Yeon-koung's retirement, the volleyball community is concerned about a decline in popularity.

In a situation where expanding the base of Korean volleyball is more urgent than ever, the example of the Jeongseon volleyball class, where former professional players and local governments have joined forces, is expected to serve as a good precedent for discovering youth talent and revitalizing community sports.

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.
김화영
김화영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤석열 대통령 ‘최후진술’ 전문

윤석열 대통령 ‘최후진술’ 전문
정청래 “윤 대통령, 헌법·민주 말살하려 해…파면돼야 마땅”

정청래 “윤 대통령, 헌법·민주 말살하려 해…파면돼야 마땅”
윤 측 “입법 폭거·줄탄핵”…<br>계엄 정당성 강조

윤 측 “입법 폭거·줄탄핵”…계엄 정당성 강조
국회 측 “윤 대통령 ‘헌법의 말’ 오염시켜…파면해야”

국회 측 “윤 대통령 ‘헌법의 말’ 오염시켜…파면해야”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.