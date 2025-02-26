[News Today] 67-MINUTE FINAL STATEMENT
[LEAD]
The impeachment hearing of President Yoon Suk Yeol concluded last night, 84 days after he declared martial law. In his closing remarks, President Yoon emphasized that the emergency was a 'national appeal.' He also stated his commitment to push for a constitutional amendment if he were to return to office.
[REPORT]
Hearings in President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial have concluded some 84 days after he declared martial law.
Defendant Yoon gave his final statement for over an hour, reading from a prepared script.
He reiterated that the emergency martial law was an appeal to the public to alert them about a national crisis.
He said the military's role was limited to patrols and keeping order and there was no damage whatsoever to ordinary citizens.
Yoon also said he never gave orders to arrest or drag out lawmakers.
Yoon Suk Yeol / President
Martial law was not to oppress the public with force, but a public appeal in the form of martial law.
As for what led to the martial law bid, Yoon pointed to the opposition.
He said the opposition opposed revising the Espionage Act and implemented cuts to the key defense budget, thereby causing a national crisis.
He said the opposition's series of impeachments over two and a half years paralyzed government functions.
Yoon Suk Yeol / President
Between a 2.5 hour long martial law and a 2.5 year long impeachments and
budget tyranny, which one infringed more on the other's power?
Regarding claims he would reimpose martial law if he returns to office, Yoon called it "nonsense."
He also vowed to push for a consitutional amendment regardless of how much time is left in his term.
Yoon Suk Yeol / President
I see constitutional and political reforms as my final mission and want to do
my best to improve the 1987 system.
Lastly, Yoon apologized for causing confusion and inconvenience to the public in the course of the martial law affair.
But he added that a considerable part of the martial law's purpose has been achieved now that many citizens and young people are aware of the current situation.
In the final statement, Yoon mentioned the phrase "majority-holding opposition" 44 times and the word "spies" 25 times while using expressions related to feeling apologetic and sorry three times.
