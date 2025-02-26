[News Today] “MARTIAL LAW WAS ACT OF TREASON”

입력 2025-02-26 16:05:10 수정 2025-02-26 16:06:35 News Today





[LEAD]

In a decisive 40-minute address, Jung Chung-rae, Chairman of the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee, condemned President Yoon's martial law declaration. He labeled it an 'insurrection', aimed at destroying democracy and the constitution. Jung stressed the need to dismiss the president to reclaim everyday life and uphold constitutional values.



[REPORT]

Jung Chung-rae, the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee Chairman leading the impeachment team, started off his closing argument by saying that everyone watched armed martial law forces ravaging the Parliament live on the night of December 3rd.



Jung Chung-rae/ Legislation, Judiciary Committee Chair

The sky heard the roar of the martial law forces' helicopters, the earth saw the

armed martial law troops' boots. The moonlight on the lake was also a witness.



He noted that martial law was a self-preserving coup d'etat and treasonous act that trampled on democracy and destroyed the constitution.



He also made it clear that the declaration of martial law was definitely illegal and unconstitutional.



Jung Chung-rae/ Legislation, Judiciary Committee Chair

He tried to erase the history of democracy written by blood with his tongue. He

tried to violate the Constitution, the National Assembly, the heart of democracy,

with arms. That's Yoon Suk Yeol, the defendant at this impeachment court.



The president's declaration of martial law didn't meet the requirement of national emergency tantamount to war nor had procedural legitimacy because it didn't undergo a normal cabinet meeting.



The National Assembly's impeachment team leader said announcing the martial law decree that bans political activities, sealing off the National Assembly and raiding the National Election Commission and attempting to arrest various figures including politicians all fall under the crime of treason.



He added that after martial law was lifted, the president created a state of lawlessness by impeding the execution of legal proceedings through refusing the arrest warrant issued by the court and fostering national unrest by inciting his supporters.



Jung accused the president of trying to annihilate those he didn't like by branding them as anti-state forces by declaring martial law.



In contrast to President Yoon's claim that martial law was an appeal to the people and nothing really happened, Jung said the damage done by martial law is enormous and it is right to dismiss him quickly.



Jung Chung-rae/ Legislation, Judiciary Committee Chair

If martial law was an unexpected act of a dreamer, overcoming treason is an

inevitable act of the people. Show us your willingness to defend the Constitution

by dismissing President Yoon Suk Yeol.



Jung called the president 'a man of power lost in a delusional dream' and urged the Constitutional Court to remove him, claiming that "peaceful normalcy" that the man of power tried to ruin should be restored.