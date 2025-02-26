[News Today] SELF-EMPLOYED IN CRISIS

[LEAD]

Domestic spending remains frozen, pushing self-employed individuals to the edge. Many are now choosing to close their doors. We've looked the harsh realities facing these entrepreneurs, who are trapped in a downturn, still burdened by debts from the COVID-19 pandemic.



[REPORT]

This office of a demolition specialist is packed with coffee machines and commercial refrigerators and other appliances from closed coffee shops and restaurants.



Lee Ho-yeong/ Demolition Business Owner

One machine means one closed store.



The number of inquiries for business closures rose ten times from last year, resulting in that many more demolition jobs.



Unlike in the past when about half of the inquiries led to reopening or expansion, recent inquiries were only about business closures.



It's a 'bitter boom' for the demolition business.



Lee Ho-yeong/ Demolition Business Owner

At this rate there won't be anything left for me to dismantle and I'm not the

only one doing this business in S. Korea.



Yu Deok-hyeon has been running this restaurant for eight years now.



Restaurant sales fell roughly 30% from last year, so he must focus on making ends meet and can't afford to think about rosy profits.



He survived the pandemic but is losing hope as local spending is drastically declining.



Yu Deok-hyeon/ Restaurant Owner

Small businessmen survived on debt for 3 years. It's now time to pay back the

interest and principal. It's a double or triple whammy for us.



Businessmen who could not pay back the debt owed to financial institutions in 2024 soared 35% on-year.



Prof. Lee Jung-hee / Chung-Ang University

The economic, social and consumption structures are made in a way that

inevitably makes situations difficult for self-employed businessmen.



The loans they took out amount to more than 30 trillion won, or nearly 21 billion U.S. dollars.



Businessman Who Decided to Close/ (VOICE MODIFIED)

It's a difficult decision that I gave a lot of thought into. But if I held on any

longer, I wouldn't even be able to pay rent.



According to a Federation of Korean Industries study, four out of ten self-employed businessmen in dire financial states are thinking about closing down their businesses.