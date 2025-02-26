News Today

[News Today] SELF-EMPLOYED IN CRISIS

입력 2025.02.26 (16:05) 수정 2025.02.26 (16:06)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Domestic spending remains frozen, pushing self-employed individuals to the edge. Many are now choosing to close their doors. We've looked the harsh realities facing these entrepreneurs, who are trapped in a downturn, still burdened by debts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

[REPORT]
This office of a demolition specialist is packed with coffee machines and commercial refrigerators and other appliances from closed coffee shops and restaurants.

Lee Ho-yeong/ Demolition Business Owner
One machine means one closed store.

The number of inquiries for business closures rose ten times from last year, resulting in that many more demolition jobs.

Unlike in the past when about half of the inquiries led to reopening or expansion, recent inquiries were only about business closures.

It's a 'bitter boom' for the demolition business.

Lee Ho-yeong/ Demolition Business Owner
At this rate there won't be anything left for me to dismantle and I'm not the
only one doing this business in S. Korea.

Yu Deok-hyeon has been running this restaurant for eight years now.

Restaurant sales fell roughly 30% from last year, so he must focus on making ends meet and can't afford to think about rosy profits.

He survived the pandemic but is losing hope as local spending is drastically declining.

Yu Deok-hyeon/ Restaurant Owner
Small businessmen survived on debt for 3 years. It's now time to pay back the
interest and principal. It's a double or triple whammy for us.

Businessmen who could not pay back the debt owed to financial institutions in 2024 soared 35% on-year.

Prof. Lee Jung-hee / Chung-Ang University
The economic, social and consumption structures are made in a way that
inevitably makes situations difficult for self-employed businessmen.

The loans they took out amount to more than 30 trillion won, or nearly 21 billion U.S. dollars.

Businessman Who Decided to Close/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
It's a difficult decision that I gave a lot of thought into. But if I held on any
longer, I wouldn't even be able to pay rent.

According to a Federation of Korean Industries study, four out of ten self-employed businessmen in dire financial states are thinking about closing down their businesses.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] SELF-EMPLOYED IN CRISIS
    • 입력 2025-02-26 16:05:31
    • 수정2025-02-26 16:06:54
    News Today

[LEAD]
Domestic spending remains frozen, pushing self-employed individuals to the edge. Many are now choosing to close their doors. We've looked the harsh realities facing these entrepreneurs, who are trapped in a downturn, still burdened by debts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

[REPORT]
This office of a demolition specialist is packed with coffee machines and commercial refrigerators and other appliances from closed coffee shops and restaurants.

Lee Ho-yeong/ Demolition Business Owner
One machine means one closed store.

The number of inquiries for business closures rose ten times from last year, resulting in that many more demolition jobs.

Unlike in the past when about half of the inquiries led to reopening or expansion, recent inquiries were only about business closures.

It's a 'bitter boom' for the demolition business.

Lee Ho-yeong/ Demolition Business Owner
At this rate there won't be anything left for me to dismantle and I'm not the
only one doing this business in S. Korea.

Yu Deok-hyeon has been running this restaurant for eight years now.

Restaurant sales fell roughly 30% from last year, so he must focus on making ends meet and can't afford to think about rosy profits.

He survived the pandemic but is losing hope as local spending is drastically declining.

Yu Deok-hyeon/ Restaurant Owner
Small businessmen survived on debt for 3 years. It's now time to pay back the
interest and principal. It's a double or triple whammy for us.

Businessmen who could not pay back the debt owed to financial institutions in 2024 soared 35% on-year.

Prof. Lee Jung-hee / Chung-Ang University
The economic, social and consumption structures are made in a way that
inevitably makes situations difficult for self-employed businessmen.

The loans they took out amount to more than 30 trillion won, or nearly 21 billion U.S. dollars.

Businessman Who Decided to Close/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
It's a difficult decision that I gave a lot of thought into. But if I held on any
longer, I wouldn't even be able to pay rent.

According to a Federation of Korean Industries study, four out of ten self-employed businessmen in dire financial states are thinking about closing down their businesses.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 상법개정안·명태균 특검법 국회 법사위 통과

[속보] 상법개정안·명태균 특검법 국회 법사위 통과

[속보] 제55대 대한축구협회장에 정몽규 당선…4연임 성공

[속보] 제55대 대한축구협회장에 정몽규 당선…4연임 성공
여 “진정성 있어” 야 “끝까지 거짓말”…대통령실 “개헌 의지 실현되길”

여 “진정성 있어” 야 “끝까지 거짓말”…대통령실 “개헌 의지 실현되길”
이재명 ‘선거법 2심’ 오늘 결심공판…다음달 선고 전망

이재명 ‘선거법 2심’ 오늘 결심공판…다음달 선고 전망
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.