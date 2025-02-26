News Today

[News Today] ASSISTED DYING DRAWS ATTENTION

[LEAD]
Patients in extreme pain are turning to doctors to end their lives, a practice called "assisted dignified death." Surveys reveal that 80% of citizens now support its legalization, signaling a surge in interest. Yet, this practice remains illegal.
In pursuit of dignity, some Koreans are traveling as far as Switzerland.

[REPORT]
Late Cho Sun-bok's breast cancer spread to her bones, causing her immense pain.

Her family couldn't stop her wish to escape from the suffering.

Cho Sun-bok / Speaking in July, 2023
Everyone will eventually leave. Don't be too sad and cry only a little bit.

She eventually decided to die in Switzerland, where foreign nationals are also permitted to choose assisted dying.

Cho’s daughter also went through a complicated application process to accompany her mother on her final journey.

Nam Yoo-ha / Family of person who chose assisted dying in Switzerland If we had this in S. Korea, she could have died at home surrounded by her family without having to go to Switzerland.

Lee Myung-shik was diagnosed with an incurable form of myelitis five years ago.

He filed a constitutional complaint because death with dignity is not permitted in Korea, which he says is a violation of basic human rights.

Choi Da-hye / Head, Korea Association of Right to Die
Some pain can't be eased by life-sustaining treatment or hospice. True
self-determination means giving people a choice.

The government submitted to the Constitutional Court its opinion that it's not a human rights violation.

It said if assisted dying is permitted, it can result in widespread neglect of life, adding that there is no social consensus yet.

Meanwhile, a bill on assisted dying has been proposed at the National Assembly.

With strong opposition from religious and medical sectors, a social debate on the right to die with dignity is needed.

