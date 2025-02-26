[News Today] MULTIPLE CELEB BLACKMAIL INCIDENTS
[LEAD]
We now turn to entertainment news. Crimes involving demands for money based on celebrities' private lives or personal information are becoming increasingly common in the entertainment industry.
[REPORT]
Singer Jo Kwon from the band '2AM' has revealed that he's recently been a target of blackmail.
His agency said that someone who obtained Jo's personal information has made a threat and vowed to take all possible legal measures.
Just two weeks ago, singer and actress Son Na-eun also went through a similar experience.
She said her mobile phone was hacked and subsequently received a threat to divulge details of her private life.
She said she once complied with the blackmailer's demand but as threats continued, a police investigation is now underway.
Earlier this month, Sunye former member of girl group Wonder Girls also revealed that she received threats after her social media was hacked.
In 2020, a group of hackers were apprehended for infiltrating the phones of actors Ha Jung-woo and Joo Jin-mo.
