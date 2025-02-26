[News Today] MULTIPLE CELEB BLACKMAIL INCIDENTS

We now turn to entertainment news. Crimes involving demands for money based on celebrities' private lives or personal information are becoming increasingly common in the entertainment industry.



Singer Jo Kwon from the band '2AM' has revealed that he's recently been a target of blackmail.



His agency said that someone who obtained Jo's personal information has made a threat and vowed to take all possible legal measures.



Just two weeks ago, singer and actress Son Na-eun also went through a similar experience.



She said her mobile phone was hacked and subsequently received a threat to divulge details of her private life.



She said she once complied with the blackmailer's demand but as threats continued, a police investigation is now underway.



Earlier this month, Sunye former member of girl group Wonder Girls also revealed that she received threats after her social media was hacked.



In 2020, a group of hackers were apprehended for infiltrating the phones of actors Ha Jung-woo and Joo Jin-mo.