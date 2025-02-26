[News Today] G-DRAGON DROPS SOLO ALBUM
[LEAD]
G-Dragon, leader of K-POP group BIGBANG has released a full album. This comes in 11 years. Here's more.
[REPORT]
K-pop boy band BIGBANG's leader G-Dragon is back with a solo album.
His third studio album titled 'Ubermensch' was released Tuesday afternoon both offline and online.
It's his first full-length album since September 2013.
His management agency said the album's title 'Ubermensch,' in English means, 'beyond-man' or a person who transcends.
It noted that it refers to G-Dragon who put in a great deal of effort into the album in a bid to surpass his former self.
The album contains eight songs including the title track "Too Bad."
It features American singer-songwriter Anderson Paak as well as Karina from K-pop girl group aespa.
As of Wednesday morning, "Too Bad" has topped major domestic music charts, including Melon, Bugs and Genie.
