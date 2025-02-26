News Today

[News Today] G-DRAGON DROPS SOLO ALBUM

입력 2025.02.26 (16:06)

[LEAD]
G-Dragon, leader of K-POP group BIGBANG has released a full album. This comes in 11 years. Here's more.

[REPORT]
K-pop boy band BIGBANG's leader G-Dragon is back with a solo album.

His third studio album titled 'Ubermensch' was released Tuesday afternoon both offline and online.

It's his first full-length album since September 2013.

His management agency said the album's title 'Ubermensch,' in English means, 'beyond-man' or a person who transcends.

It noted that it refers to G-Dragon who put in a great deal of effort into the album in a bid to surpass his former self.

The album contains eight songs including the title track "Too Bad."

It features American singer-songwriter Anderson Paak as well as Karina from K-pop girl group aespa.

As of Wednesday morning, "Too Bad" has topped major domestic music charts, including Melon, Bugs and Genie.

