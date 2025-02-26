Yoon: Martial law was public appeal

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Yoon emphasized the legitimacy of the martial law once again in his final statement.



He stated that he declared martial law to inform the public about the national crisis caused by the actions of the large opposition party.



He apologized for the confusion caused by the martial law, but did not mention accepting the Constitutional Court's decision.



Reporter Shin Ji-hye has the details.



[Report]



'A public appeal in the form of martial law.'



This is the nature of the martial law that President Yoon revealed in his final statement.



[Yoon Suk Yeol/President: "The 12.3 emergency martial law is completely different from past martial laws. It is not a martial law that oppresses the people with force, but a public appeal in the form of martial law."]



This means that he aimed to inform the public that the opposition's impeachment, along with legislative and budget excesses, had brought about a national crisis.



He used the term 'large opposition party' 42 times, dedicating half of his final statement to criticizing the opposition.



[Yoon Suk Yeol/President: "Like a frog in a slowly boiling pot, I saw the reality of this country heading towards the brink without realizing the reality before my eyes."]



He actively denied the charges of insurrection.



'Only a small number of troops were deployed on weekdays to maintain order.'



He stated that he never ordered the arrest or removal of lawmakers, labeling the insurrection charges as the opposition's conspiracy.



[Yoon Suk Yeol/President: "Have you ever seen a situation where troops are immediately withdrawn just because the National Assembly says to stop? It is a propaganda effort to bring down the president by any means."]



He expressed his apologies for the confusion caused by the martial law, but it was not an apology for the martial law itself.



[Yoon Suk Yeol/President: "It was a martial law for the country and the people, but I sincerely apologize for causing confusion and inconvenience to the precious citizens during that process."]



In his 67-minute final speech, he did not mention accepting the Constitutional Court's decision or urging acceptance.



KBS News, Shin Ji-hye.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!