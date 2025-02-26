Yoon's bold move for reinstatement

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



During the final statement of the impeachment trial last night (Feb. 25) President Yoon Suk Yeol brought up the card of constitutional amendment to shorten the presidential term.



He stated that constitutional amendment and political reform are his final mission.



It is interpreted that President Yoon has made a bold move aiming for the dismissal of the impeachment.



First, reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the report.



[Report]



President Yoon Suk Yeol emphasized that if he returns to his duties through the dismissal of the impeachment, he will focus on constitutional amendment and political reform.



[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "Rather than clinging to my remaining time in office, I will do my best to improve the 1987 system while treating political and constitutional reform as my final mission."]



He stated that he would delegate significant authority to the Prime Minister for domestic issues and focus on foreign relations himself.



This effectively means stepping back from domestic politics and promoting the 7th Republic through a constitutional amendment to shorten the presidential term.



He also mentioned that the division of public opinion caused by the extreme confrontation between pro and anti-impeachment forces would be unified.



[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "I believe that if constitutional amendment and political reform are properly pursued, the divided and split people will be unified in the process."]



He mentioned most of the issues that the ruling party hoped would be included in the final statement, which is interpreted as a bold move for the dismissal of the impeachment.



However, President Yoon did not specify the exact timing or method.



Within the ruling party, there are discussions about reducing President Yoon's term by about a year and holding the presidential election together with the local elections next year.



It is believed that since the constitution of the 6th Republic was created four months after the June 29 declaration, a constitutional amendment could be realized in a short period if the ruling and opposition parties reach an agreement.



The presidential office also added, "We hope that the president's will for constitutional amendment will be realized, allowing our politics to break free from the shackles of the past and open a new era."



This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.



