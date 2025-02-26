News 9

Five reasons to impeach president

[Anchor]

Yesterday (Feb. 25), Jung Chung-rae, the National Assembly's impeachment panel head, made his final statement before President Yoon, emphasizing that there was no national emergency during the martial law and that the constitution and laws were violated.

He summarized the reasons for the president's impeachment into five points.

Lee Ho-jun reports.

[Report]

Jung Chung-rae, the chairman of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee and impeachment panel head, emphasized the reasons why President Yoon should be impeached during his 40-minute final statement.

He presented five reasons for the impeachment.

He stated that it neither met the requirements for martial law nor followed the procedures for declaration, violating the constitution and laws in both substance and form.

[Jung Chung-rae/National Assembly's impeachment panel head/Chairman of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee: "On December 3rd, the Republic of Korea was neither in a state of war nor in a national emergency equivalent to it, and there was no need to respond to military needs or maintain public order with troops."]

In particular, he claimed that the military was deployed to the National Assembly, the only constitutional body that can lift martial law, causing disorder in the constitution.

[Jung Chung-rae/National Assembly's impeachment panel head/Chairman of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee: "There is a system for maintaining order within the National Assembly itself. Breaking the windows of the National Assembly and storming in is not maintaining order but oppression and violence."]

In response to the claim from President Yoon's side that no one was harmed, he countered that it was the citizens who prevented the martial law and reduced the damage.

He criticized that even after the martial law was lifted, he fueled public confusion by relying on some supporters.

[Jung Chung-rae/National Assembly's impeachment panel head: "If by any chance he is reinstated, he would be a very dangerous person, potentially capable of imposing emergency martial law again."]

Jung Chung-rae concluded his final statement by urging for the swift impeachment of President Yoon to protect democracy and uphold the constitution.

KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.

