Lee's sentence set for Mar. 26

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, attended the appellate court's decision hearing for the election law case today (Feb. 26).



The prosecution has requested a two-year prison sentence, and Lee has denied the charges.



The sentence will be announced on the 26th of next month.



This is a report by Shin Hyun-wook.



[Report]



In today's appellate court decision hearing for the violation of the Public Official Election Act by Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, the prosecution requested a two-year prison sentence for him.



This is the same sentence requested in the first trial.



The prosecution stated that Lee repeatedly lied to the public using broadcasts and the National Assembly's audit, significantly influencing voters' choices.



They pointed out that he shifted the responsibility to public officials at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport to hide his own corruption.



Previously, the first trial court judged that among Lee's statements, the claim that he did not play golf with the late Kim Moon-ki, a key official in the Daejang-dong development project, constituted the public dissemination of false facts under election law.



The statement regarding the change of use of the Baekhyeon-dong site, which suggested that there was "intimidation from the Ministry of Land," was also found guilty, resulting in a sentence of one year in prison with a two-year probation.



However, Lee appeared in court today and denied the charges, stating that his remark about not knowing Kim meant "I do not remember."



Regarding the Baekhyeon-dong statement, he said it was merely an expression based on the memory that failing to fulfill obligations could lead to problems.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "What matters is not the prosecution's request but the substance. I believe the judiciary will wisely and justly make a judgment based on the substantive truth."]



The appellate court has decided to deliver its ruling on Lee's case at 2 PM on the 26th of next month.



If a prison sentence is imposed in the second trial and the Supreme Court upholds the sentence, Lee will lose his parliamentary seat and be barred from running for office for the next ten years.



KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!