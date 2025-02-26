Divided on Yoon's intentions

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party stated that President Yoon's final remarks were sincere and has officially begun to raise the issue of constitutional amendment.



The Democratic Party criticized that there was no message of concession and that the response was filled with lies and blame towards the opposition, urging for a decision on impeachment.



Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the details.



[Report]



The People Power Party evaluated President Yoon's public apology and the explanation of the circumstances leading to the martial law as sincere.



In particular, they emphasized that he expressed a willingness to pursue constitutional amendments without being tied to his term upon returning to the presidency.



[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "(He) considers it a task that he has to accomplish as president, and he probably deeply thinks that there is a need to fix our political system through constitutional amendments...."]



Although unfairness and bias were revealed during the Constitutional Court's deliberation process, they urged that a fair judgment be made in the final decision.



Starting tomorrow (Feb. 27), they plan to launch a party-level special committee for constitutional amendments and create their own constitutional amendment proposal.



While the pro-Yoon faction expressed claims for dismissal and rejection of impeachment, some expressed disappointment over the lack of a unifying message.



The Democratic Party criticized President Yoon for being consistent with lies and sophistry without concession or apology.



They urged that, despite clear unconstitutional and illegal actions being revealed, Yoon continued to blame the opposition and engage in colored politics, calling for the Constitutional Court to make a decision on impeachment.



[Park Chan-dae/Leader of the Democratic Party's National Assembly: "It is clear that there is no intention to uphold the Constitution and laws at all. It is unimaginable to entrust military command authority to such a person again."]



They also demanded that the ruling party apologize for pressuring the Constitutional Court and express their intention to accept its decision.



They emphasized again the necessity of passing the special investigation bill, stating, "The special investigation into Myung Tae-kyun is the last puzzle to reveal the full extent of the martial law."



This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.



