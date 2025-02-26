News 9

Divided on Yoon's intentions

입력 2025.02.26 (23:54)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The People Power Party stated that President Yoon's final remarks were sincere and has officially begun to raise the issue of constitutional amendment.

The Democratic Party criticized that there was no message of concession and that the response was filled with lies and blame towards the opposition, urging for a decision on impeachment.

Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the details.

[Report]

The People Power Party evaluated President Yoon's public apology and the explanation of the circumstances leading to the martial law as sincere.

In particular, they emphasized that he expressed a willingness to pursue constitutional amendments without being tied to his term upon returning to the presidency.

[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "(He) considers it a task that he has to accomplish as president, and he probably deeply thinks that there is a need to fix our political system through constitutional amendments...."]

Although unfairness and bias were revealed during the Constitutional Court's deliberation process, they urged that a fair judgment be made in the final decision.

Starting tomorrow (Feb. 27), they plan to launch a party-level special committee for constitutional amendments and create their own constitutional amendment proposal.

While the pro-Yoon faction expressed claims for dismissal and rejection of impeachment, some expressed disappointment over the lack of a unifying message.

The Democratic Party criticized President Yoon for being consistent with lies and sophistry without concession or apology.

They urged that, despite clear unconstitutional and illegal actions being revealed, Yoon continued to blame the opposition and engage in colored politics, calling for the Constitutional Court to make a decision on impeachment.

[Park Chan-dae/Leader of the Democratic Party's National Assembly: "It is clear that there is no intention to uphold the Constitution and laws at all. It is unimaginable to entrust military command authority to such a person again."]

They also demanded that the ruling party apologize for pressuring the Constitutional Court and express their intention to accept its decision.

They emphasized again the necessity of passing the special investigation bill, stating, "The special investigation into Myung Tae-kyun is the last puzzle to reveal the full extent of the martial law."

This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Divided on Yoon's intentions
    • 입력 2025-02-26 23:54:43
    News 9
[Anchor]

The People Power Party stated that President Yoon's final remarks were sincere and has officially begun to raise the issue of constitutional amendment.

The Democratic Party criticized that there was no message of concession and that the response was filled with lies and blame towards the opposition, urging for a decision on impeachment.

Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the details.

[Report]

The People Power Party evaluated President Yoon's public apology and the explanation of the circumstances leading to the martial law as sincere.

In particular, they emphasized that he expressed a willingness to pursue constitutional amendments without being tied to his term upon returning to the presidency.

[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "(He) considers it a task that he has to accomplish as president, and he probably deeply thinks that there is a need to fix our political system through constitutional amendments...."]

Although unfairness and bias were revealed during the Constitutional Court's deliberation process, they urged that a fair judgment be made in the final decision.

Starting tomorrow (Feb. 27), they plan to launch a party-level special committee for constitutional amendments and create their own constitutional amendment proposal.

While the pro-Yoon faction expressed claims for dismissal and rejection of impeachment, some expressed disappointment over the lack of a unifying message.

The Democratic Party criticized President Yoon for being consistent with lies and sophistry without concession or apology.

They urged that, despite clear unconstitutional and illegal actions being revealed, Yoon continued to blame the opposition and engage in colored politics, calling for the Constitutional Court to make a decision on impeachment.

[Park Chan-dae/Leader of the Democratic Party's National Assembly: "It is clear that there is no intention to uphold the Constitution and laws at all. It is unimaginable to entrust military command authority to such a person again."]

They also demanded that the ruling party apologize for pressuring the Constitutional Court and express their intention to accept its decision.

They emphasized again the necessity of passing the special investigation bill, stating, "The special investigation into Myung Tae-kyun is the last puzzle to reveal the full extent of the martial law."

This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.
이유민
이유민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“계엄 형식의 대국민 호소”…‘결과 승복’ 언급은 <br>없어

“계엄 형식의 대국민 호소”…‘결과 승복’ 언급은 없어
정청래 “국가 비상사태 아니었다”…파면사유 5가지 제시

정청래 “국가 비상사태 아니었다”…파면사유 5가지 제시
검찰, ‘공직선거법 위반’ 항소심 이재명 대표 징역 2년 구형

검찰, ‘공직선거법 위반’ 항소심 이재명 대표 징역 2년 구형
경찰, ‘교각 붕괴’ 업체 관계자 소환…유족 “엄벌해야”

경찰, ‘교각 붕괴’ 업체 관계자 소환…유족 “엄벌해야”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.